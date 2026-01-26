Fresh Garmin update just smoothed out a key health feature on its most advanced smartwatches

Garmin has pushed out a new beta software update for some of its most capable outdoor watches, and while it doesn’t add any flashy new features, it fixes a couple of issues that users have been grumbling about.

Beta firmware version 21.18 is now rolling out to eligible Garmin watches, including models in the Fenix, Epix and Enduro families, as part of the company’s ongoing public beta programme.

As is often the case with these interim releases, the focus is firmly on stability and quality-of-life improvements rather than headline-grabbing additions.

One of the most notable fixes addresses a problem with Garmin’s heart rate variability (HRV) data.

Some users had reported that the HRV chart could crash or behave unpredictably when accessed on the smartwatch, which is frustrating given how central HRV has become to Garmin’s recovery and training-readiness features.

Version 21.18 resolves that issue, ensuring HRV data displays correctly and consistently.

Another improvement targets Garmin Messenger, the brand’s built-in messaging app.

Long conversation threads could previously cause lag or stuttering when scrolling on the watch, particularly on models with smaller screens or when messages piled up over time.

The new beta smooths that out, which should make everyday interactions feel snappier and more reliable.

Beyond those fixes, Garmin describes the update as a general stability and user-experience improvement.

As with other Garmin beta releases, some features, such as ECG and dive functionality, may remain disabled until the firmware graduates to a stable public rollout.

Users who aren’t enrolled in the beta programme won’t see the update just yet, but changes like these usually make their way into a wider release once Garmin is happy everything is behaving as intended.

You can enrol in Garmin's Beta Software Programme here.

