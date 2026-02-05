Garmin update brings new fitness tools, smarter alarms and outdoor features to the brand's rugged smartwatch
Beta Version 13.22 brings a raft of new features to the Instinct line
Garmin has just released the beta system software version 13.22 for the Instinct 3 lineup, including the Instinct 3 AMOLED, Instinct 3 Solar and Instinct E models.
Unlike last week's beta update, which only added support for the brand's latest chronograph device, the Xero C2, the latest patch adds a ton of new features.
Of all the big-ticket wearable brands, Garmin is the one that supports its products the longest after release, often up to a decade.
Even though it was only released a little over a year ago, the Garmin Instinct 3 has already seen plenty of updates, some larger than others.
A broad update, even by Garmin standards
Not all models are getting exactly the same feature set via the update, but there are quite few improvements that will land on all Garmin watches concerned.
These include a new Treadmill Walk activity, added support for Trucking features, and various swim-related fixes, such as one that restores missing training menus in Pool Swim mode.
The update also allows customising Morning Report on smartwatches and adds support for Smart Wake alarms.
Garmin also included three inReach-specific updates, such as the ability to view inReach data offline (when connection isn’t available), bug fixes for inReach notifications and long messages, as well as fixing the lag in inReach glance.
Same watch, different perks
Two improvements concern only the Solar / AMOLED / Crossover trio, adding Pack Weight support for Stair Stepper and Floor Climb, and improving the Training Readiness feature.
The Garmin Instinct Crossover model, launched in November 2022, is getting its own set of enhancements, including additional watch faces and fixes for workout animations and incorrect battery life estimates.
Only users who signed up for beta updates will receive these fixes, with the non-beta users expected to see the improvements in the coming months, when the alpha update arrives on their watches.
If you are part of Garmin's Beta Programme and haven't seen a notification about the new update yet, you can manually check it by following this sequence on your watch: Menu → Settings → System → Software Update → Check For Updates.
[via GarminRumors]
