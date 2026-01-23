Garmin’s affordable outdoor watch just gained support for a powerful chronograph

Garmin has rolled out a software update for its affordable outdoor watch that adds support for its latest chronograph device, the Garmin Xero C2.

The update, listed as System Software version 12.26, is currently rolling out over the air to certain Garmin watches, including the Instinct 3, Instinct 3 Solar, Instinct 3 AMOLED and Instinct E models.

Rather than introducing broad new fitness or navigation features, this release is focused squarely on device compatibility.

Once installed, Instinct 3 owners can connect to the Xero C2 and view chronograph data directly on their watch, including live readings and session information.

It’s a fairly niche update, but an important one for users who rely on Garmin’s wider outdoor and shooting ecosystem.

What the Xero C2 actually does

The Xero C2 itself is a compact ballistics chronograph designed to measure projectile velocity in real-world conditions.

It’s capable of tracking speeds from roughly 100 to 5,000 feet per second, covering everything from bullets and slugs to arrows and airsoft BBs.

Garmin says the device can record rapid-fire sequences of up to ten shots per second, making it suitable for both casual range sessions and more technical testing.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Going forward, Instinct 3 users can pause and resume measurements when switching firearms or bows, and data can be reviewed either on a paired watch or via Garmin’s companion apps on a smartphone.

Velocity figures can also be exported into compatible ballistics software, allowing shooters to plug real-world measurements straight into their calculations.

Physically, the Xero C2 is built for outdoor use, with a rugged housing, simple button controls and an IPX7 water-resistance rating.

Garmin claims the rechargeable battery lasts around 2,000 shots or roughly 6 hours of continuous use, depending on conditions.

The device is available at Garmin US, Garmin UK, Garmin EU and Garmin AU for $699 / £619.99 / AU$1,249 (~€595). EU price and availability TBC.

Sadly, this update doesn’t turn Garmin’s affordable outdoor watch into something radically different, but it does quietly extend its usefulness, especially for users already invested in Garmin’s specialist hardware.

[via Notebookcheck]