TCL affordable premium TVs bring the next generation of QD-MiniLED

People want bigger TVs, according to TCL, and it will give the public what they want for an affordable price. When it comes to the best TVs, MiniLED offers a cost-effective solution for larger display sizes, and the next generation of QD-LED created by TCL is producing even better images.
Branded as the Halo Control System, the displays are 53% brighter and 10% more efficient. The QLEDs themselves are more vibrant and the condensed microlenses have a more precise light control and a reduced optical distance to eliminate blooming – even more than before.
The QM6K series is the first of TCL's new precise dimming series, though it was strongly hinted that more will follow. The company describe these TVs as affordable premium, as they offer an impressive list of specs for screens from 50 inches up to 98 inches, with prices that start from just $749 in the US (around £600).
With 144Hz refresh, and up to 288 VRR for gaming, these are no run-of-the-mill models. They feature TCL's AiPQ Pro Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, IMAX enhanced, a new filmmaker mode, and the LD500 precise dimming.
The TVs are available to preorder now in the US with availability later in 2025. It's not been confirmed whether this model will come to Europe or if we will get a slightly different model.
