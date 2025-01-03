The TV world has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. It wasn't so long ago when the idea of a panel over 100-inches was anything but make-believe – with the best 80-inch panels being the approximate ceiling – but now it's more than a reality.
And while buying one of the best OLED TVs from LG is never not a good idea, Hisense wants you to forget about the competition if you're looking for sheer scale – with the reveal of its latest L9Q short-throw laser TV.
This box of tricks can produce images up to 150-inches on the diagonal, with options also available for 100-, 110-, 120-, and 136-inch outputs thanks to a variable focus range – that feature being a major upgrade that sets it apart from Hisense's previous L9H release.
Of course, super-bright images are all the rage at the moment. The L9Q has a 4000 lumens output, equating to around 1100 nits at its peak. And with the likes of the LG C4 OLED roughly able to produce the same, this short-throw brightness upgrade – it's 33% increased over the L9H – will certainly add further appeal.
With a reduced throw ratio to 0.18, the L9Q can therefore deliver each 30cm of image width from just 5.5cm away from a display surface or wall. The box needn't take up all of your living room space despite offering giant display equivalents, therefore, so you can focus on your feng shui room design instead.
A Harman Kardon sound system is also integrated, offering a 6.2.2 channel surround sound output and 116W of power – making it as beefy as many of the best soundbars out there. It's an all-in-one package with effortless setup thanks to automatic screen-alignment and Google TV as an operating system.
While the best LG OLED TVs can't be written off by any means, Hisense's L9Q short-throw laser TV box is a fascinating alternative to the biggest screens. What's not clear just yet, however, is how much this new package will cost – information that will perhaps be revealed as part of the CES 2025 show, where Hisense will be showing-off its latest kit.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
