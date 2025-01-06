TCL Playcube is a portable projector with a twist

In the final minutes of TCL's press conference at CES, the company revealed a way to watch 'great looking TV when you're away from home'. The solution is called the Playcube, a small portable projector with a built-in battery and a clever twist design to adjust the angle.

Details are still incredibly scarce on the specs. All we know is that it features Google TV and that it runs on battery power. Whether it will feature the new advanced Google Gemini features of the new QM6K TV series that TCL also announced at the event, is anyone's guess, but I hope it does.

There are plenty of portable projectors on the market already, so it would be nice if the TCL Playcube offered a premium spec list to make it stand out. It certainly looks great anyway.

