Forget Garmin – Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch tracks altitude, counts reps and keeps you looking sharp for much less

I love Garmin's Forerunner series, but admittedly, it's far from affordable. If you're after a better value-for-money fitness wearable, check out the Amazfit Active 2 instead.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the updated running watch boasts a sleek, round design and cutting-edge upgrades, including a dazzling 1.32-inch HD AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (same as the Apple Watch Series 10).

Under the hood, the smartwatch features the new BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor, upgraded for precision tracking, alongside a barometric altimeter and ambient light sensor (no built-in flashlight, though, like in the new Instinct 3).

Its robust sports mode suite now includes nearly 40 new options like skiing, stair climbing, and even golf swing analysis, as well as strength training recognition to count reps and sets automatically.

Other features include offline terrain and ski field maps, real-time altitude monitoring, and Zepp Coach integration for customized fitness plans.

Looking at those outdoor-oriented features, if the Active 2 was more rugged, it might also pass as a cheaper Amazfit T-Rex 3 option.

You also get contactless payments (for European users) via Zepp Pay. Add a 10-day battery life, and it’s a clear winner in the wearable space.

Available in two versions, the premium model ($129.99; approx. £104/ AU$207.97) includes a black vegan leather strap and sapphire glass screen, while the standard model ($99.99; approx. £80/ AU$160.03) offers a black silicone strap and tempered glass display.

Pre-orders are already open now at Amazfit, and a global release is planned for February. If you're looking for an affordable Forerunner alternative, the Amazfit Active 2 is a watch to watch (pun intended).

