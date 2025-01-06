Forget Bose, JBL's new headphones have a truly unique feature

JBL has been making interesting plays for the last couple of years by integrating touch displays into the cases of more and more of its true wireless earbuds, but now it's taking another big swing. For the first time, it's bringing that same functionality to over-ear headphones, in a quite intriguing way.
The JBL Tour One M3 headphones, which JBL has just announced at CES 2025, look for all the world like a fairly typical set of well-made active-noise cancelling headphones. The big difference is that they come with what JBL's calling the SMART Tx audio transmitter.
This little puck is basically one of the wireless earbud cases that JBL has been making for a few years now, minus the earbuds. It has a small touch display that lets you control your media without needing to touch your phone, but also houses a transmitter that can let it be useful as a travel adapter for an in-flight entertainment system, for example.
It can receive audio from any USB-C source, making it adaptable for PCs, tablets, consoles and more, and JBL says that its proprietary connection to the headphones will ensure low latency. You'll be able to edit your EQ settings, connection, playback and more, and even use it to broadcast audio out to Auracast-enabled devices.
That's a pretty wild pitch, one that undeniably ensures that the Tour One M3 offers some features no other headphones can match right now, including headliners from the likes of Bose and Sony. That said, the additional hardware has also doubtless played a part in raising the price of the bundle, which will launch at a lofty $399.95 in the US, with international pricing not announced.
JBL is aiming to back that price up with other features, too, including a new adaptive noise-cancelling system which now has eight microphones to call on as it monitors outside noise to tune it out. The headphones will also boast new 40mm Mica Dome drivers, which should ensure it has JBL's best-ever over-ear audio – including spatial audio with head tracking.
It also brings 70 hours of playback on a single charge, which is mighty impressive – while fast-charging means a five-minute burst of charging will give five hours of playback. The headphones will launch on 13 April 2025, and come in black, blue or gold.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Future Samsung phone update could be an AI-powered window to the outside world
A recently unveiled patent could spell a big change to your wallpaper
By Sam Cross Published
-
The next-generation of Samsung TVs will be AI-powered and super smart
New skills powered by AI will boost Samsung's TVs in 2025
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung's 2025 TV lineup revealed – including a mammoth 8K wireless flagship
Samsung is also going all-in on AI smarts this year
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's new OLED fixes one major problem that I always thought was an issue
The LG M5 OLED no longer requires line-of-sight for wireless connectivity
By Mike Lowe Published
-
LG's best new OLED TV makes one huge change – I tested it out and am stunned
The LG OLED G5 ditches MLA for multi-layered OLED, with brighter-than-ever results – I got to test it out at CES 2025
By Mike Lowe Published
-
CES 2025 live: All the big reveals from the world's greatest tech show
T3 is covering CES 2025 live on the ground from the show to bring you all the latest and greatest tech reveals
By Mike Lowe Last updated
-
LG's 2025 OLED TV lineup includes "world's first" true wireless 144Hz model
New personalisation and AI-powered features could make LG's new range the best yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's new 2025 TVs come with a major audio upgrade
Eclipsa Audio, developed with Google, brings 3D audio tech to Samsung's 2025 best TVs and soundbars
By Mike Lowe Published
-
LG's new projector looks more like something IKEA would come up with
And we mean that in a good way
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Forget LG OLED, new laser TV produces 150-inch display – without filling your living room
The Hisense L9Q ultra show-throw laser TV can deliver giant images
By Mike Lowe Published