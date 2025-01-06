Garmin HRM 200 is proof that simplicity still wins in fitness tech

Garmin, fresh off the launch of the Instinct 3 Series, is back with another gadget to make sure your workouts are more informed than ever – the HRM 200 chest strap.
This unassuming heart rate monitor might not have an AMOLED display or built-in flashlight, but it promises to keep your heart (rate) in check with military precision.
The HRM 200 is all about simplicity done right and offers razor-sharp heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) data for runners, cyclists, and athletes of all kinds.
While it collects fewer metrics than the flagship Garmin HRM-Pro, the HRM 200 does connect seamlessly with Garmin smartwatches, Edge cycling computers, and even the Tacx Training app.
Available in two sizes (XS-S and M-XL), the HRM 200 ditches the one-size-fits-none approach for something that actually fits.
The strap is machine washable (yes!) because nobody wants to work out with last week’s sweat still hanging around.
With a battery life that stretches up to a year using a coin-cell battery (unlike the rechargeable Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate), the HRM 200 will probably outlast your New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more often.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It even has a status LED light to let you know it’s alive and kicking—or in need of a quick battery swap.
At £79.99/ $79.99/ AU$149 (Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU), the HRM 200 is a no-brainer for those who want data accuracy without the bulk of a smartwatch.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
Garmin Instinct 3 goes AMOLED, solar, and seriously sugged
Taking a page from its Fenix playbook, Garmin reimagines the Instinct Series for 2025
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The Circular Ring 2 finally solves the smart ring size problem (and redefines health tracking while it’s at it)
Is this the end of size guesswork?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Try this low-impact bodyweight HIIT workout to burn calories and lose fat
There’s no jumping involved either
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need this 15-minute bodyweight workout to torch fat at home
Try this no-nonsense cardio workout to improve cardio health and burn tons of calories fast
By Jack Phillips Published
-
10 low-impact no-jump exercises for an apartment-friendly full-body workout
Get fit in the downstairs neighbour-friendly way this Christmas
By Meg Walters Published
-
Wondercise has a cheap Peloton rival that is like an exercise Transformer
Multi-position Flex Cycle joins Wondercise range including advanced movement tracking and a social network for fitness
By Duncan Bell Last updated
-
CES ebikes: OKAI EB20 is an ebike for tech lovers – and there's a matching Smart Backpack with UV sterilising chamber too
With a carbon fibre frame and powerful componentry this electric bike looks like a winner
By Duncan Bell Last updated
-
New Withing smart scale can measure ECG, assess nerve activity and measure segmental body composition
The Withings Body Scan can measure a heap load of health metrics including vascular age and more
By Matt Kollat Published