Garmin HRM 200 is proof that simplicity still wins in fitness tech

Garmin, fresh off the launch of the Instinct 3 Series, is back with another gadget to make sure your workouts are more informed than ever – the HRM 200 chest strap.

This unassuming heart rate monitor might not have an AMOLED display or built-in flashlight, but it promises to keep your heart (rate) in check with military precision.

The HRM 200 is all about simplicity done right and offers razor-sharp heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) data for runners, cyclists, and athletes of all kinds.

While it collects fewer metrics than the flagship Garmin HRM-Pro, the HRM 200 does connect seamlessly with Garmin smartwatches, Edge cycling computers, and even the Tacx Training app.

Available in two sizes (XS-S and M-XL), the HRM 200 ditches the one-size-fits-none approach for something that actually fits.

The strap is machine washable (yes!) because nobody wants to work out with last week’s sweat still hanging around.

With a battery life that stretches up to a year using a coin-cell battery (unlike the rechargeable Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate), the HRM 200 will probably outlast your New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more often.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It even has a status LED light to let you know it’s alive and kicking—or in need of a quick battery swap.

At £79.99/ $79.99/ AU$149 (Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU), the HRM 200 is a no-brainer for those who want data accuracy without the bulk of a smartwatch.