Garmin HRM 200 is proof that simplicity still wins in fitness tech

Garmin, fresh off the launch of the Instinct 3 Series, is back with another gadget to make sure your workouts are more informed than ever – the HRM 200 chest strap.

This unassuming heart rate monitor might not have an AMOLED display or built-in flashlight, but it promises to keep your heart (rate) in check with military precision.

The HRM 200 is all about simplicity done right and offers razor-sharp heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) data for runners, cyclists, and athletes of all kinds.

While it collects fewer metrics than the flagship Garmin HRM-Pro, the HRM 200 does connect seamlessly with Garmin smartwatches, Edge cycling computers, and even the Tacx Training app.

Available in two sizes (XS-S and M-XL), the HRM 200 ditches the one-size-fits-none approach for something that actually fits.

The strap is machine washable (yes!) because nobody wants to work out with last week’s sweat still hanging around.

With a battery life that stretches up to a year using a coin-cell battery (unlike the rechargeable Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate), the HRM 200 will probably outlast your New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more often.

It even has a status LED light to let you know it’s alive and kicking—or in need of a quick battery swap.

At £79.99/ $79.99/ AU$149 (Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU), the HRM 200 is a no-brainer for those who want data accuracy without the bulk of a smartwatch.

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

