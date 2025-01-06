Lenco's new turntables will liven up your living room as well as your vinyls

Quick Summary Lenco has announced three new turntables, from a straightforward Bluetooth-enabled automatic to an all-in-one with built-in amplification and 80W speakers. All are available now in the UK/EU and coming to the US in April.

Lenco has announced three new turntables to appeal to all kinds of music fans. All three models have Bluetooth built-in, but each one is made for a different kind of listener.

The flagship here is the Lenco LS-570WA, which combines cool retro looks and optional (included) wooden legs with modern tech.

It has four built-in speakers and an 80W / 70W RMS built-in amplifier. The pre-amp is switchable so you can use it with an existing hi-fi setup too. It has Bluetooth 5.0 reception, enabling you to stream to the integrated amp and speakers from other devices, and the turntable is belt-driven with a moving magnet cartridge.

The Lenco LS-570WA is available now in the UK and EU and it's coming to the US in April; the RRP is £389 / $469 / €389 / about AU$777.

Digitise your disco records and beam them over Bluetooth

Lenco's new LBT-215 turntable (Image credit: Lenco)

If you'd prefer something a little sleeker and more traditional, Lenco has two more turntables for you to consider.

The Lenco LBT-215BK has a more svelte, speaker-free design but retains a switchable pre-amp for flexibility. It has Bluetooth output for wireless headphones and speakers, an Audio Technica AT-VM95E Moving Magnet Cartridge, a metal platter and tonearm, and a fully adjustable counterweight. It also has a USB connection for digitising your vinyl.

The Lenco LBT-215BK is available now in the UK and EU and again, is coming to the US in April. Its RRP is £299 / $359 / €329 / about AU$595.

The Lenco LBTA-165 is the most affordable of the trio (Image credit: Lenco)

Last but not least, there's the even more affordable and fully automatic Lenco LBTA-165.

It has an Audio Technica AT3600L Moving Magnet cartridge and a switchable pre-amp. You also get Bluetooth for your headphones and speakers, a metal platter and a choice of wood or black wood finishes.

The Lenco LBTA-165 has already launched in the UK and EU and once again is scheduled for a US launch in the spring. Its RRP is £199 / $249 / €219 / about AU$397.