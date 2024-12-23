New Samsung Galaxy S25 leak reveals even more ahead of launch

Quick summary A flurry of leaks seem to have revealed key specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra – as well as new details of the S25 Slim. This appears to be as premium as the other S25 phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is due to debut in January, and with that launch just weeks away the leaks are coming thick and fast.

The latest batch give us lots of information about what to expect from all the models in the range.

First up, there's Abhishek Yadav via Android Authority. Posting on X, Yadav says that the specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra include the following amounts of memory and storage – and memory-wise, it's less than some previous rumours had predicted:

Galaxy S25: 12GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB storage

Galaxy S25 Plus: 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 12GB RAM + 1TB storage

That's an increase over the current Galaxy S24, but not for the Ultra – that's already at 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: big spec, skinny phone

Another separate leak from well-known tipster Ice Universe has some details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Posting on the Chinese social network Weibo, he says that the S25 Slim will be "6.x mm". By comparison, next year's much-discussed iPhone 17 Air is believed to be 6.25mm thin.

The two phones may have similar thicknesses, but the rival companies appear to be taking different approaches to their slim models. Apple is banking on style over substance, and is expected to launch the Air as a more stylish but slightly less powerful version of the iPhone 17. Samsung on the other hand, is going for style and specs.

Via SamMobile, leaker Gadgetsdata claims that the Slim will have the same 6.66-inch display as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a battery close to 5,000mAh and a triple lens 200MP + 50MP + 50MP camera on the back. That's reportedly going to come with an impressive 3.5x optical zoom.

As ever, these are rumours rather than official announcements. But Samsung's phones do tend to leak well in advance of their official unveiling and nothing here seems particularly unlikely. We'll find out for sure in a few weeks time.