Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra said to beat iPhone in one key area

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could launch with an iPhone-beating feature. It's rumoured to have the slimmest bezels of any phone yet.

There's something really gripping about a good battle. The to and fro of of two well-matched entities is always great to watch – whether it's Rocky and Creed in a boxing ring or Real Madrid and Barcelona on a football pitch.

For us tech lovers, the fight to be crowned best phone has often yielded some interesting results. Apple and Samsung have been going toe-to-toe in this arena for over 15 years, battling the iPhone against Samsung Galaxy devices.

Now, a new rumour suggests that the next generation of these handsets could have one key differentiator. The news comes from renowned leaker, Ice Universe, and says that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the thinnest bezels of any phone on the market next year.

That's a really big step. The current iPhone 16 Pro Max holds the crown, with a slender 1.15mm black edge around the display. To say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will beat that means we'll be looking at something unbelievably slender.

What actual difference it will make is a more negligible point. Ultimately, there are very few of us who are taking a loupe to the edges of our handset, and it's not like any of us can see a 0.05mm discrepancy anyway.

It's more of a statement, then – Samsung doing something just because it can, and it can do it better than anyone else. I have no problem with that whatsoever.

The bounds of technological innovation have always been a marker for different brands, and while the benefits may not be immediately apparent, there's almost always a knock-on effect.

With the Galaxy S25 range slated to launch early in the new year, we shouldn't have too long to wait for answers. It won't be lonely, either – the OnePlus 13 launch event has also been announced in the same week.