Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra said to beat iPhone in one key area

Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could launch with an iPhone-beating feature.
It's rumoured to have the slimmest bezels of any phone yet.
There's something really gripping about a good battle. The to and fro of of two well-matched entities is always great to watch – whether it's Rocky and Creed in a boxing ring or Real Madrid and Barcelona on a football pitch.
For us tech lovers, the fight to be crowned best phone has often yielded some interesting results. Apple and Samsung have been going toe-to-toe in this arena for over 15 years, battling the iPhone against Samsung Galaxy devices.
Now, a new rumour suggests that the next generation of these handsets could have one key differentiator. The news comes from renowned leaker, Ice Universe, and says that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the thinnest bezels of any phone on the market next year.
That's a really big step. The current iPhone 16 Pro Max holds the crown, with a slender 1.15mm black edge around the display. To say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will beat that means we'll be looking at something unbelievably slender.
What actual difference it will make is a more negligible point. Ultimately, there are very few of us who are taking a loupe to the edges of our handset, and it's not like any of us can see a 0.05mm discrepancy anyway.
It's more of a statement, then – Samsung doing something just because it can, and it can do it better than anyone else. I have no problem with that whatsoever.
The bounds of technological innovation have always been a marker for different brands, and while the benefits may not be immediately apparent, there's almost always a knock-on effect.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With the Galaxy S25 range slated to launch early in the new year, we shouldn't have too long to wait for answers. It won't be lonely, either – the OnePlus 13 launch event has also been announced in the same week.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch
Dior gives its Grand Soir watch a Year of the Snake-inspired design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hisense's CES smart home launches have been revealed – and they're about to make household chores a lot easier
There are five new products altogether
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 hands-on photos appear in massive pre-launch leak
Galaxy S25+ shows off its curves and leaves little to the imagination
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 could finally come with the one feature we've wanted for years
This could be a big win for Samsung fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung accidentally posts its own Galaxy S25 spoilers
Revealing One UI 7 features gives us a glimpse at future phone powers
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 surprise launch date leaked – could be in your hands in weeks
Pencil the 5 January in your diary
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 isn't ready to ditch Exynos just yet
A Samsung Galaxy S25 leak suggests Snapdragon and Exynos could continue in some regions
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung could slim down the Galaxy S25 to compete with the skinny iPhone
A slimmer Galaxy phone could join the line-up in 2025
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung phone owners will have to wait longer for Android 15 – until the Samsung Galaxy S25, in fact
It looks like it will be worth the wait though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Key Samsung Galaxy S25 features revealed by Samsung itself
Samsung is building the hype as rivals are set to unveil their own flagships
By Max Freeman-Mills Published