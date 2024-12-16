All Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colours leaked – with a surprise inclusion

Quick Summary The colours for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked, with one surprising inclusion. There's a Jet Black finish listed, which hasn't been seen in a number of years.

With the calendar set to change in just a few weeks time, excitement surrounding the world of Android phones is palpable. See, while the rest of the world is gorging on mince pies and admiring displays of twinkly lights, the tech world is readying itself for the release of new Samsung phones.

Specifically this year, we're preparing for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. After dribbling leaks and rumours over the past few months, we've now had a leaked list of the full colour palette for the S25 Ultra.

That comes from notorious tech insider, Ross Young. While Young's remit tends to surround the wonderful world of displays, he's also got quite the reputation for leaking Samsung phone colours.

For the S25 Ultra, Young reports that – in order of volume – that includes:

Titanium Black

Titanium SilverBlue

Titanium Gray

Titanium WhiteSilver

Titanium JetBlack

Titanium JadeGreen

Titanium PinkGold

The most surprising part of that is the Jet Black finish. Those have been scarce in the phone world for a long time, with brands opting for off-black hues and other unusual concoctions.

The Apple Watch Series 10 did launch with a Jet Black colour option earlier this year, though, and it looks as though that may have spawned a trend. A major brand like Samsung has a lot of influence over the industry at large, and could well mark a changing tide across the board in the coming years.

I'm really excited by that. It's no secret that black is one of the most popular colours for phone – even in this list, the regular black hue is the top based on projected volume.

While recent years have seen a move towards pastel tones and funky colours, that isn't always appropriate for every occasion. Having a proper black hue in the range once more is a neat move for the Korean outfit, and I'd anticipate it becoming much more prominent over the coming years.