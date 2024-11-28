Samsung Galaxy S25 family listed online – launch around the corner

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 family has passed through the FCC, confirming that the launch is getting closer. The listing doesn't reveal many new details about the phone, but does prime us to expect a reveal soon.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family – expected to be fronted by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – is edging closer, with leaks happening almost daily. A Samsung always vies for the best phone yet, and we’ve just got a key piece of information that could see the pattern continuing.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has passed through the FCC, the certification authority for communication equipment in the US, confirming a number of details about the phones’ properties. Found by 91mobiles, they confirm that these devices have passed through BIS, 3C and other certification platforms.

Importantly, FCC certification happens before launch. Although that was never in doubt – we always knew Samsung was going to launch these devices, right? – it does reinforce the message that this launch is going to take place soon. All predictions are for an early-January launch for the new Samsung phones.

Thanks to the FCC certification, we can see that the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have all received certification. Note that there’s no mention of the Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to appear later in the year.

Bu,t what do we actually learn from the listing? Not a lot, sadly. It reveals that there will still be differences between the standard Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus and the UItra, but that's about it. Of note here is that the larger devices get UWB (ultra wideband) support for things like digital car keys, while they also support 45W charging, while the smaller phone is expected to stick to 25W charging.

Elsewhere we know that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the S Pen – as leaked just recently – which again is a Wacom device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specs and details

Here’s a quick rundown of the specifications we’re expecting for the three devices, but take note that these are based on leaks and rumours, so not a certainty.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 family specs Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 Ultra Display 6.2in, 120Hz, 2,600 nits 6.7in, 120Hz, 2,600 nits 6.8in, 120Hz, 2,600 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite / Exynos 2500 Snapdragon 8 Elite / Exynos 2500 Snapdragon 8 Elite Battery 4,000mAh 4,900mAh 5,000mAh Charging 25W wired, 9W wireless 45W wired, 25W wireless 45W wired, 25W wireless Rear cameras 50MP main, 10MP tele, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 10MP tele, 12MP ultrawide 200MP main, 10MP tele, 50MP tele, 50MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP

The exact launch date is still unknown, but we’re sure that Samsung will have Galaxy Unpacked confirmed before we go into CES 2025.

It’s likely that the phones will launch just after the huge Vegas tech event, so perhaps in the weeks starting 13 January or 20 January 2025.