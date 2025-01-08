Jackery powers into 2025 with three new home energy and solar innovations at CES

CES 2025 is well underway, and we’ve seen many innovative products in all consumer tech categories. However, we have to wait till now to see some exciting products in the home/emergency power sector.

Of course, the company to roll out new products is Jackery, one of the most significant players in portable power stations and renewable energy space. And the brand decided to go all out for CES 2025 with three new announcements.

The Explorer 5000 Plus is a modular, scalable home storage system, perfect for off-grid homes or those looking to future-proof their energy needs. Starting with a robust 5 kWh base, this modular system scales up to a jaw-dropping 60 kWh with additional battery packs, ensuring power for every scenario.

The system integrates seamlessly with solar setups, supporting both Jackery’s foldable SolarSaga 200 panels and the new SolarSaga 500X panels, which feature a compact, triple-folding design. With an impressive 7,200 watts of output power and UPS functionality for uninterrupted use during emergencies, the Explorer 5000 Plus is built to handle anything you throw at it.

Better still, it can fully recharge in just 3.5 hours via grid power or achieve hybrid charging in as little as 102 minutes using Jackery’s Smart Transfer Switch. This portable powerhouse even comes with app-based controls for real-time energy management. At $3,499, it’s a premium solution for those serious about sustainable energy or live in an area where power cuts are common.

For RV and yacht owners, the SolarSaga 100 Prime offers a blend of durability and efficiency tailored to mobile lifestyles. With bifacial modules and rear-contacted IBC cells, this panel delivers up to 20% more power than its competitors, even in low-light settings. Its efficiency exceeds an impressive 25%, ensuring that your adventures are powered no matter where they take you.

Engineered to endure the elements, the SolarSaga 100 Prime is waterproof, temperature-resistant, and designed to minimise wind noise. At just 986 x 552 x 29 mm, it’s lightweight and compact enough to fit seamlessly into your vehicle or vessel setup.

Image 1 of 2 Jackery Solar Roof panel (Image credit: Jackery) Render of a villa covered with Jackery's Solar Roof technology (Image credit: Jackery)

Finally, Jackery’s XBC Solar Roof tiles feature a unique 150° curved design, blending traditional aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, offering over 25% efficiency and generating up to 170 watts per square meter.

Available in obsidian black and terracotta, they redefine architectural possibilities for private homes and commercial buildings alike. Said to be easy to install and compatible with most mounting systems, Jackery’s Solar Roof is setting a new standard for combining style with sustainability.

If you’re at CES this year, don’t miss the chance to see these innovations in action at Booth No. 9815, North Hall, LVCC. Otherwise, head over to Jackery to find out more about the new products.