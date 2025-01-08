Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike combines lightweight design and solid state power with AI-powered riding

Urtopia Titanium Zero
(Image credit: Urtopia)
Urtopia has unveiled the Quark DM 1.2 electric bike motor, a tiny titan that debuted alongside the groundbreaking Titanium Zero e-bike at CES 2025.

Titanium bikes are all the rage right now. From No. 22's 3D-printed Reactor Aero to Ribble’s Allroad Ti, the cycling world is seemingly obsessed with the material.

It’s no surprise, though. Known for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, titanium is significantly lighter than steel and more robust than aluminium.

Urtopia’s Titanium Zero bike takes full advantage of this high-performance material with a 3D-printed titanium alloy frame that’s as sleek as strong.

We don’t know all the specs of the new electric bicycle, but we do know that it weighs an astonishing 10.8 kg (approx. 23.8 lbs), including a solid-state battery (offering a remarkable energy density of 300 Wh/kg) and Urtopia’s own Quark DM 1.2 motor.

Urtopia Titanium Zero

The palm-sized Urtopia Quark DM1.2 motor

(Image credit: Urtopia)

The motor itself is quite extraordinary. Weighing less than 1.17kg (2.6 lbs), the Quark DM1.2 offers a maximum torque of 65 Nm, a high-precision torque sensor and a dynamic magnetic encoder for smooth assistance.

The innovation doesn’t stop there, either. Utopia included its localised GPT in the Titanium Zero, which not only provides voice prompts but also serves as an anti-theft system. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with Apple Watch and Strava and even plays music using the built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Will the Urtopia Titanium Zero revolutionise electric bikes with its lightweight motor and GPT integration, or will it stay a niche offering? We’ll have to wait and see.

The OG Urtopia e-bike didn’t blow us away, but three years is a long time, and the specs for the new bike look promising.

Price and availability TBC. You can check out the bike at CES 2025 by visiting booth #53852 at the Venetian Expo. Head over to Utopia for more information on the Titanium Zero.

