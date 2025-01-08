Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike combines lightweight design and solid state power with AI-powered riding

Urtopia has unveiled the Quark DM 1.2 electric bike motor, a tiny titan that debuted alongside the groundbreaking Titanium Zero e-bike at CES 2025.
Titanium bikes are all the rage right now. From No. 22's 3D-printed Reactor Aero to Ribble’s Allroad Ti, the cycling world is seemingly obsessed with the material.
It’s no surprise, though. Known for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, titanium is significantly lighter than steel and more robust than aluminium.
Urtopia’s Titanium Zero bike takes full advantage of this high-performance material with a 3D-printed titanium alloy frame that’s as sleek as strong.
We don’t know all the specs of the new electric bicycle, but we do know that it weighs an astonishing 10.8 kg (approx. 23.8 lbs), including a solid-state battery (offering a remarkable energy density of 300 Wh/kg) and Urtopia’s own Quark DM 1.2 motor.
The motor itself is quite extraordinary. Weighing less than 1.17kg (2.6 lbs), the Quark DM1.2 offers a maximum torque of 65 Nm, a high-precision torque sensor and a dynamic magnetic encoder for smooth assistance.
The innovation doesn’t stop there, either. Utopia included its localised GPT in the Titanium Zero, which not only provides voice prompts but also serves as an anti-theft system. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with Apple Watch and Strava and even plays music using the built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Will the Urtopia Titanium Zero revolutionise electric bikes with its lightweight motor and GPT integration, or will it stay a niche offering? We’ll have to wait and see.
The OG Urtopia e-bike didn’t blow us away, but three years is a long time, and the specs for the new bike look promising.
Price and availability TBC. You can check out the bike at CES 2025 by visiting booth #53852 at the Venetian Expo. Head over to Utopia for more information on the Titanium Zero.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
