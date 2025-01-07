Sony XYN Headset could be an Apple Vision Pro killer, but only for a select few

Quick Summary
Sony has unveiled a prototype headset it’s calling “an immersive spatial content creation system”.
It comes with 4K OLED displays and supports 3D production and character modelling.
Sony has briefly shown off its prototype XYN Headset during CES 2025, as the brand looks to expand its head-worn device offering outside the world of the gaming-centric PSVR.
The headset is part of the wider XYN announcement from Sony, as it introduces “an integrated software and hardware solution designed to support the creation of spatial content”. It’s aiming to meet demand for 3D CG (computer graphics) production in film, animation, games and design which fuse the real world with the virtual.
This positions the XYN Headset as a content creation device, rather than a consumption device for gaming, video calling or watching a movie. Instead, the prototype headset is aimed at creatives who want to delve into 3D production and 3D character modelling.
Sony envisions the headset being used in the industrial design and entertainment fields, and it’s revealed there’s already a proof-of-concept experiment taking place with Sony Pictures Animation.
Not mainstream, but a leader
It’s not necessarily a direct competitor for the Apple Vision Pro then, as Sony describes its headset as “an immersive spatial content creation system”. Although, while the Vision Pro can record and play spatial video, for those in the business of creating spatial content, Sony’s headset looks to be the leader.
Details on the tech specs of the XYN Headset are thin on the ground, but we do know it comes with 4K OLED microdisplays and a video see-through function. The latter means the user can switch from viewing content in an enclosed VR environment to seeing their physical surroundings via external cameras on the device.
This isn’t new for a VR headset – the Meta Quest 3, PICO 4 Ultra, Apple Vision Pro and others offer the same functionality of blending the real world with an overlay of the virtual. However, none tout quite the same content creation credentials as Sony’s new offering.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The XYN Headset is an exciting advancement in the world of spatial video, therefore, although it’s not going to make it into the hands of consumers – not only as this version is a prototype, but also as it’s not aimed at everyday folk.
That being said though, while you’re not going to see it in our best VR headset round-up anytime soon, the breakthroughs made with this new headset could pave the way for seriously impressive mixed-reality consumer headsets in the future. PSVR3 anyone?
John has been a technology journalist for more than a decade, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He’s reported on pretty much every area of consumer technology, from laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones to smart speakers, automotive, headphones and more. During his time in journalism, John has written for TechRadar, T3, Shortlist, What Laptop, Windows 8 magazine, Gizmodo UK, Saga Magazine and Saga Exceptional, and he’s appeared in the Evening Standard and Metro newspapers.
Outside of work, John is a passionate Watford FC and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoys a Sunday afternoon watching the F1, and is also a Guinness World Record Holder.
-
-
HMD OffGrid can keep your phone connected even in the remotest of places
Stay connected no matter where you are with this satellite accessory
By Chris Hall Published
-
Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold
Time to track your health in serious style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
HMD OffGrid can keep your phone connected even in the remotest of places
Stay connected no matter where you are with this satellite accessory
By Chris Hall Published
-
Gaming laptops that actually last? Nvidia's new cards promise a lot
The GeForce RTX 50 series is here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Harman Kardon's new Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers take the fight to Sonos
Harman Kardon's new Enchant series could be a serious multiroom alternative
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This Bluetooth turntable doesn't just look amazing, it's great on your wallet too
Gadhouse's "portable party companion" is a suitcase turntable with wireless connectivity and 90s looks
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Massive drones with flexible robotic arms are here – amazing innovation or just plain unsettling?
Wisson Robotics new product explores the fine line between groundbreaking technology and disturbing design
By Matt Kollat Published
-
HP just unveiled my dream gaming laptop – and its most powerful ever
HP's new Omen laptop looks staggering
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate slim gaming laptop? Acer's new Neo looks like it's out of The Matrix
The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a slimmed-down gaming laptop with some chunky hardware inside
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Razer slims down its Blade 16 laptop with stunning results
Is this the most attractive gaming laptop ever?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published