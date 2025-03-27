Samsung's new smart fridges are the ultimate kitchen upgrade – I'm completely obsessed

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has announced a new refrigerator line-up for 2025. Sticking to the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere’, Samsung has introduced smaller 9-inch AI Home screens to its 4-Door fridges.

Samsung has just expanded its smart refrigerator line-up with new 4-Door, 4-Door French Door and Side-by-Side models. But what’s most exciting about the new fridges is that they feature smaller AI Home screens than before, but they're still just as powerful and if anything, more impressive.

At CES 2025, Samsung announced its vision for the year – Screens Everywhere. Since then, Samsung has been gradually adding screens and AI features to more of its home appliances.

Samsung fridges with screens are nothing new, as the brand has previously released 4-Door fridges where one door has a full Family Hub screen . But now, the brand has upgraded its fridges with smaller screen sizes, while still keeping the power and features that you’d get from the big Family Hub.

The new Samsung fridge freezer line-up features a choice of a 9-inch AI Home screen or a 21.5-inch Family Hub screen. Both screens are designed to enhance food, home, family communication and entertainment, and they use AI features to do so.

Alongside the new screens, Samsung has upgraded its AI Vision Inside, which can detect the food you put into and take out of your fridge. Samsung has added four more items to the list of foods it can recognise, and AI Vision Inside works with the screens to show you expiration dates and offer recipe recommendations.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The smaller 9-inch AI Home Screen is applied on select models and still unlocks all the features you’d expect from the supersized screen. These fridges offer AI Hybrid Cooling which offers additional cooling where necessary. By learning your habits, the fridge will ramp up cooling during times it knows the doors will be open more often, like when you unpack your food shop.

Alongside these cooling and detection features, Samsung has added a Daily Board feature where you can get real-time updates on weather and schedules throughout the day. The fridges can also recognise different family members' voices and respond accordingly, which is especially useful for those with allergies as it’ll recommend meals suitable for individual dietary needs.

I recently attended the World of Samsung event and got to see the new fridges in action. While I like smart fridges, I was initially hesitant about them due to the huge size of the screens they come with. Getting to see the new smaller screens and testing them myself definitely changed my mind on them, and if anything, I think Samsung has made them more accessible for more people.

Aside from the smaller screens, I was incredibly impressed by the new AI Vision Inside and how quickly it came up with recipe ideas with what was in the fridge. As someone who has lactose intolerance, the ability to have meals tailored to this allergy just by the fridge recognising my voice is incredibly clever and is sure to help a lot of families.

The new Samsung refrigerators with 9-inch AI Home screens, and new 21.5-inch and 32-inch Family Hub screens will be available in late spring.