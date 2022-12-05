How to live stream Japan v Croatia and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Japan have arguably been the surprise standout performers of the World Cup 2022, snatching top spot in a group that featured heavyweights like Spain and Germany. They fought hard against Spain to pick up all three points, with winger Ritsu Doan proving his mettle once more.

Croatia had a much more conservative route to the last 16, including two 0-0 draws, which sandwiched a 4-1 victory over Canada. They made the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and will be keen to go all the way once more.

The two sides have met twice in previous World Cup matches – a 1-0 Croatia win in 1998, and a 0-0 draw in 2006, featuring a Luka Modric substitute appearance. The scales are tipped firmly in Croatia's favour based on historical evidence, but I can't see them toppling Japan here. Croatia have had a distinct lack of firepower so far, while Japan's ability to get the ball forward and be clinical has helped them beat two recent World Cup winners.

Japan v Croatia: kick-off time and stadium

Japan v Croatia will kick off at 3pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, which has a capacity of 44,325.

That means a late night for Japanese fans, as the game starts at Midnight JST. Fans in Australia will face a similar fate, with kick-off landing at 2am AEDT. Anyone in the USA looking to catch the action will have a much nicer time, with the game starting at 7am PT / 10am ET.

Japan v Croatia: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

Japan v Croatia: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Japan v Croatia live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab)

Japan v Croatia: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab).

Japan v Croatia: how to watch in Japan

Japanese fans looking to support their side can do so via ABEMA (opens in new tab). The game kicks off at Midnight in Japan.

Japan v Croatia: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.