How to watch The Ashes 2025/26 – Australia vs England test matches
Ben Stokes' England travel to Australia looking to reclaim the urn – here's how to watch it all live
Quick Summary
The Ashes 2025/26 starts on 21 November 2025 in Perth, Australia.
England will be hoping to win back the urn for the first time in a decade, but it'll be a daunting task against a strong Australian team. Here's how to watch it all live online.
The biggest series in cricket is here: The Ashes. England have jetted off to Australia in a bid to secure the urn for the first time since 2015, but few tasks are more difficult than winning Down Under.
The series will be played across five Test matches held throughout Australia from November to January. And you can watch it all unfold live online... we tell you how.
England haven’t won a Test match in Australia since 2011, let alone a series. So any idea that they will simply stroll in and reclaim the urn can be dismissed. Even so, there's a growing sense of confidence around this England side.
Led by the swashbuckling pair of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the squad is packed with talent such as Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jofra Archer. This is certainly a real opportunity.
For Australia, injuries have disrupted their Ashes preparations, but they will still feel they have the tools to trouble England. With Pat Cummins ruled out of the Perth Test, former captain Steve Smith will lead the side, while Mitchell Starc will spearhead the bowling attack in the opening Test. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon shouldn't be overlooked either.
It promises to be a riveting ride.
When and where is The Ashes taking place?
The bi-annual Ashes is being held in Australia for 2025/26 with test matches in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
The first Test runs from 21 - 25 November 2025, the second 4-8 December, the third on 17-21 December, while the fourth starts on Boxing Day and runs through to 30 December.
The fifth and potentially decisive final Test will take place 4-8 January 2026.
How to watch The Ashes for free in Australia
How to watch The Ashes in the UK
TNT Sports are broadcasting The Ashes in the UK. The best way to access TNT Sports is via Discovery+ — prices start at £30.99/month.
How to watch The Ashes from anywhere
Who is likely to win The Ashes?
Australia are strong favourites to retain the Ashes, priced at 8/13 with most major bookmakers. England, meanwhile, are 2/1 to reclaim the urn, with a drawn series available at 9/1.
Steve Smith is the outright favourite to score the most runs in the series at 7/2, while England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook follow closely at 9/2 and 11/2 respectively.
As for the leading wicket-taker market, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are expected to be the main contenders, priced at 11/4 and 4/1 apiece.
What are The Ashes squads?
Australia Squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Michael Neser.
England's Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Jacob is a journalist and how to watch editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club as well as working across TechRadar, Tom's Guide and What Hi-Fi now. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.