How to watch The Ashes 2025/26 – Australia vs England test matches

Quick Summary The Ashes 2025/26 starts on 21 November 2025 in Perth, Australia. England will be hoping to win back the urn for the first time in a decade, but it'll be a daunting task against a strong Australian team. Here's how to watch it all live online.

The biggest series in cricket is here: The Ashes. England have jetted off to Australia in a bid to secure the urn for the first time since 2015, but few tasks are more difficult than winning Down Under.

The series will be played across five Test matches held throughout Australia from November to January. And you can watch it all unfold live online... we tell you how.

England haven’t won a Test match in Australia since 2011, let alone a series. So any idea that they will simply stroll in and reclaim the urn can be dismissed. Even so, there's a growing sense of confidence around this England side.

Led by the swashbuckling pair of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the squad is packed with talent such as Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jofra Archer. This is certainly a real opportunity.

For Australia, injuries have disrupted their Ashes preparations, but they will still feel they have the tools to trouble England. With Pat Cummins ruled out of the Perth Test, former captain Steve Smith will lead the side, while Mitchell Starc will spearhead the bowling attack in the opening Test. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon shouldn't be overlooked either.

It promises to be a riveting ride.

When and where is The Ashes taking place?

The bi-annual Ashes is being held in Australia for 2025/26 with test matches in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The first Test runs from 21 - 25 November 2025, the second 4-8 December, the third on 17-21 December, while the fourth starts on Boxing Day and runs through to 30 December.

The fifth and potentially decisive final Test will take place 4-8 January 2026.

How to watch The Ashes for free in Australia

In Australia, 7Plus will be showing all the action for free to Australian residents. All you need is an account with an Aussie postcode (e.g. 4013).



Outside Australia on holiday during The Ashes? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream.

How to watch The Ashes in the UK

TNT Sports are broadcasting The Ashes in the UK. The best way to access TNT Sports is via Discovery+ — prices start at £30.99/month.

How to watch The Ashes from anywhere

▶︎ Stream The Ashes from anywhere with NordVPN <p>If you aren't in Australia when The Ashes are on then you are going to need a VPN service to unlock your stream. Our partners over at <a href="https://www.techradar.com/vpn/best-vpn" target="_blank">TechRadar rank NordVPN as the best VPN service for streaming in the world. If you aren't in Australia when The Ashes are on then you are going to need a VPN service to unlock your stream. Our partners over at TechRadar rank NordVPN as the best VPN service for streaming in the world.

Who is likely to win The Ashes?

Australia are strong favourites to retain the Ashes, priced at 8/13 with most major bookmakers. England, meanwhile, are 2/1 to reclaim the urn, with a drawn series available at 9/1.

Steve Smith is the outright favourite to score the most runs in the series at 7/2, while England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook follow closely at 9/2 and 11/2 respectively.

As for the leading wicket-taker market, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are expected to be the main contenders, priced at 11/4 and 4/1 apiece.

What are The Ashes squads?

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Michael Neser.

England's Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.