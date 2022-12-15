How to live stream Croatia v Morocco and watch the 2022 World Cup third place playoff from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Morocco have already put in the most successful performance of any African nation in history at the 2022 World Cup, but will be keen to make one last push and raise the bar even higher. They were unlucky to come out goalless in the France v Morocco clash, and proved that they have the mettle to compete on football's grandest stage.

Croatia fought hard in the Argentina v Croatia semi-final, but were no match for an Argentina side that had one eye already on the final. Their star man, Luka Modric, is likely playing his last minutes of World Cup action, and will be looking for one last win to go out on a high.

After their performance against France though, I struggle to look beyond Morocco in this game. They're just so good on the ball, and they create some really fantastic chances. Croatia can run the game from midfield, but often lack that last bit of firepower to win matches in regular time. If it goes all the way to penalties, I'd make a flask and sit back – we could be in for a long night.

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): kick-off time and stadium

Croatia v Morocco will kick off at 3pm GMT. It will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, which has a capacity of 45,416.

Both Croatia and Morocco are one hour ahead of GMT, so that's a 4pm start for any fans at home looking to support their sides.

It will be a late night for anyone in Australia looking to catch the action, with kick-off at 2am AEDT. And any fans in the USA looking to watch the third place playoff can tune in from 7am PT/10am ET.

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Croatia v Morocco live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): how to watch in the USA

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): how to watch in Australia

2022 World Cup third place playoff (Croatia v Morocco): how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.