How to live stream Argentina v Croatia and watch the 2022 World Cup semi final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Netherlands v Argentina quarter final clash proved to be one of the most intriguing of the World Cup 2022 so far. The match itself was a brilliantly tight affair, with Argentina going 2-0 up, before a brace from Wout Weghorst brought the game to extra time.

With the deadlock unable to be settled, the match went on to penalties, but the on-field drama was even more entertaining, with the yellow card being flashed a total of 18 times, and Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries earning a red card after the final kick of the game. Bizarre, doesn't quite cut it.

Meanwhile, Croatia defeated the favourites in the Croatia v Brazil game, to book their spot in the semi final, too. The Croatian side were able to keep the game deadlocked until extra time, when a Neymar strike against the run of play looked set to put Brazil through. But a Bruno Petkovic goal in the 117th minute sealed a penalty shoot-out decider, which Croatia won 4-2.

With a place in the World Cup final riding on this result, both sides will be looking to put on a display. Argentina have looked impressive throughout the tournament. No other side in the World Cup can win the ball back as comfortably as they do, and it gives them real confidence to dedicate men forward.

But, Croatia are not to be underestimated. The Eastern Europeans have stellar World Cup credentials, having made the final in Russia in 2018. They've also got Dominik Livakovic between the sticks. He's been one of the best performers at the World Cup this year, and that shot-stopping brilliance will allow them the confidence to work forward.

Argentina v Croatia: kick-off time and stadium

Argentina v Croatia will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, which has a capacity of 88,966.

Croatia are an hour ahead of GMT, so that's an 8pm start for fans there. Meanwhile, Argentina is three hours behind, meaning a 4pm kick-off for fans at home.

For fans in Australia, a 6am AEDT start will be required to catch the game, while those in the USA can tune in from 11am PT/2pm ET.

Argentina v Croatia: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

Argentina v Croatia: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Argentina v Croatia live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab)

Argentina v Croatia: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab).

Argentina v Croatia: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.