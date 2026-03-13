Netflix's new show is aimed squarely at Schitt's Creek fans

When Dan Levy co-created Schitt's Creek for CBC (shown internationally on Netflix) with his dad Eugene, it's unlikely that he knew he'd started a sensation. The show would go on to become a fan favourite and run for six seasons, doing huge numbers and earning a raft of TV awards in the process.

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Now the younger Levy is back and he's gone straight to Netflix for his next big project, which just got its first trailer. Big Mistakes stars Levy in the main role, but has some really striking similarities to Schitt's Creek that might just mean it can capture the same level of adoration as that older show.

Big Mistakes | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's not just Dan Levy at the helm, though – the show's also co-created by Rachel Sennott, who's very much having a moment right now. According to Netflix's own promotional material about the show, it stars Levy and Taylor Ortega as two siblings whose lives become very, very complicated when they start to get mutually blackmailed by organised criminals.

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In cahoots with their on-screen mother played by Laurie Metcalf, the two will have to go to extreme lengths to protect their personal lives, and it looks pretty likely that they'll struggle hard on that front. The fact that it's a show about a family in dire straits will be very familiar to those who loved Schitt's Creek, of course.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

That said, Big Mistakes seems to have a slightly darker and more cynical tone, at least based on how the first trailer has been cut together. Whether it's a little less full of sunshine and optimism than Levy's last big show will be interesting to see when it does come out on Netflix.

That's in around a month's time – the release date's 9 April, so you have a few weeks to get ready. Here in the UK, that might mean taking the time to indulge in a quick binge of Schitt's Creek once again, not least to pay homage to the late Catherine O'Hara, who ties the show together unbelievably.

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