How to live stream Croatia v Brazil and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Brazil are still favourites to take the World Cup 2022 crown, and will need to be at their best to dismiss a Croatia side with a rich history in World Cup competition. The South American giants earned a 4-1 victory in the Brazil v South Korea game on Monday, looking comfortable as they did so.

Meanwhile, Croatia had to resort to penalties to come through from the Japan v Croatia game. Don't let that performance fool you though – this Croatia side are seasoned veterans of World Cup football, even reaching the final in Russia four years ago.

I'd still expect Brazil to win though. They're favourites this year for a reason, and the whole air about the squad seems really positive. They look like a well-oiled machine on the pitch too, and their combination of youth and experience looks well positioned to take the victory here.

Croatia v Brazil: kick-off time and stadium

Croatia v Brazil will kick off at 3pm GMT. It will take place at the Education City Stadium in Doha, which has a capacity of 44,667.

Croatia are one hour ahead of GMT, so that's a 4pm kick-off there, while fans in Brazil are between 2 and 5 hours behind, making kick-off anywhere from 10am-1pm depending on what part of the country you find yourself in.

For fans in Australia, a 2am AEDT start will will surely dissuade most from catching the action live, while fans in the USA can tune in from 7am PT / 10am ET.

Croatia v Brazil: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

Croatia v Brazil: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Croatia v Brazil live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Croatia v Brazil: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

Croatia v Brazil: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

