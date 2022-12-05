How to live stream Brazil v South Korea and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brazil were firm favourites heading into the World Cup 2022, with something of a golden generation coming together at just the right time. They looked comfortable in their group, brushing aside Serbia and Switzerland before a shock defeat to Cameroon.

South Korea made much more work of their exit. An opening day stalemate with Uruguay was followed by a 3-2 defeat against Ghana. With Uruguay beating the African nation in their final game, the Koreans had to pull off a victory against group winners, Portugal, to have any hope of knockout football. That's just what they got, thanks to a stoppage time winner from Wolves forward, Hwang Hee-Chan.

South Korea will undoubtedly have their work cut out against an in-form Brazil side with stacks of talent – when Manchester City's number one is your second choice goalkeeper, you know you've got depth! I can't see South Korea getting the better of this Brazil team, though. Despite the volume of upsets we've already seen at this World Cup, my money is on Brazil progressing to face the winner of Japan v Croatia.

Brazil v South Korea: kick-off time and stadium

Brazil v South Korea will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha, which has a capacity of 44,089.

It will be an afternoon kick-off in Brazil, starting at 5pm Fernando de Noronha Time / 4pm Brasilia / 3pm Amazon Standard Time / 2pm Acre Time. Meanwhile, South Korean fans will face the choice between a very late night, or a very early start to catch their side in action at 4am Korean Standard Time.

For fans in Australia, a 6am AEDT start will allow you to catch the action, while fans in the USA can tune in from 11am PT / 2pm ET.

Brazil v South Korea: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

Brazil v South Korea: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Brazil v South Korea live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Brazil v South Korea: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

Brazil v South Korea: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

