You can watch Prime Video's best sci-fi show ever completely free on YouTube right now

Amazon's on something of a streak with Fallout – the show's second season has been going down swimmingly well, and I'd guess we're not too far away from getting another update about how well it's performing in terms of viewers. Amazon already confirmed that it's the sixth most-watched show on Prime Video ever, which is pretty good going, after all.

If the whole thing has passed you by, though, and in particular if you're not a Prime subscriber and don't have access to Amazon's shows, I've got great news for you. Amazon's putting the whole first season of Fallout on YouTube for people to watch completely for free, and the first few episodes are already available.

Fallout S1E1 Full Episode "The End" | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Now you can see what all the fuss is about, and it won't be long until the whole season's available – Prime Video's uploading one episode per day, meaning you don't have to plan your weeks out around release days like you would have for the second season.

This is something Prime Video has done a few times in recent years, generally as the new season of a show comes out, and doubtless it has some stats on the backend that suggest the free viewers migrate from YouTube to Prime Video to find out what happens next when they're done.

Whether you do that or not is up to you, but there's nothing stopping you from watching the whole season for free, then waiting for the show's third season to prompt Season 2 to go up on YouTube in turn. I mean, we can't guarantee that'll happen, but it does seem like the chances are decent.

That said, there's also no guarantee as to how long Amazon will keep the episodes up on YouTube, so you might want to seize the day and get watching them while the opportunity is still fresh. It would be a shame to get halfway through only for a corporate mind to change and yank them away again.

So, this is a great little money-saving way to watch what is arguably Amazon's best sci-fi show ever. Get on it while you can!

