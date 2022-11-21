How to live stream France vs Australia and watch the World Cup 2022 online and on TV from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Australia's hopes of progressing from Group D in the World Cup 2022 face their toughest test on Tuesday, as they take on France. Australia will be hoping to cause an upset against a France side that has been severely hampered by injuries.

They came to Qatar without the midfield duo of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, and have lost defender Presnel Kimpembe and striker Christopher Nkunku before their opening game. Now, they face a further blow, as Ballon D'Or winner, Karim Benzema, has been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

That being said, they hardly lack firepower, even after losing some big names – such is the strength of the French national pool. I'm predicting a comfortable, bordering-on-dull, game. Australia haven't scored in open play at the World Cup since 2014, when Tim Cahill bagged against the Netherlands. I see a 2-0 win for France on the cards.

France vs Australia: kick-off time and stadium

France vs Australia will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, which has a capacity of 40,000.

Australian fans looking to catch the action will have to start early, with the game kicking off at 6am AEDT. For fans in the USA looking to catch the game, kick off is 11am PT / 2pm ET.

France vs Australia: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

France vs Australia: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch France vs Australia live on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on the BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

France vs Australia: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

France vs Australia: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

