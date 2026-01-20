Forget Bridgerton and The Rip, there's only one Netflix event I'm excited about this month – and yes, it does feature men in tights

Quick Summary The Royal Rumble 2026 will be hosted outside of the US and Canada for the first time ever this month, with the WWE live event taking place in Saudi Arabia. That's great news for fans in the UK and Europe, as it will kick off at 7pm GMT rather than the usual middle of the night slot.

Netflix has a few new shows and movies arriving through January, with The Rip having already hit the streaming service with a bang and the first season of Bridgerton set to start. But there's only one thing I'm waiting for personally, and it's scheduled for the very end of the month.

While many might consider Wrestlemania the pinnacle of WWE's annual calendar, my favourite live event is the Royal Rumble – it has been since the early 90s when I first got into pro wrestling in a big way. And the 2026 edition will stream live on Saturday 31 January.

There's truly something special about the format: 30 superstars gradually enter their respective Royal Rumble match – one for men, another for women – but only one can win in each. That person subsequently gains the chance to take on the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania in April.

It results in an exciting and often innovative showcase, with combatants only eliminated when thrown over the top rope and both feet have hit the ground. It's a great watch. However, what makes this year's event even better for UK and European fans is that we don't have to stay up until the early hours of the morning to see it all unfold.

That's because this year's Royal Rumble is being held in Saudi Arabia – the first time it's not taking part on US or Canadian soil.

And so, while it would usually start around midnight or even 1am GMT, the latest event will actually kick off live at 7pm that Saturday night on Netflix (10pm local time for Saudi Arabia).

US viewers will have to tune in earlier than usual – at 11am on the west coast, in fact.

This one simple fact means that the 2026 Royal Rumble has the potential to be the best ever for me. I usually have to watch it on catch up later and therefore spend a day or two trying to avoid spoilers – often unsuccessfully.

That's why I'm most excited about this particular event on Netflix this month. There are other shows I'd like to watch (am enjoying season 8 of Rick and Morty, for starters), but finally getting the chance to see the Royal Rumble as it happens and without pulling a red eye session is something my younger self could only have dreamed of.