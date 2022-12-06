How to watch Portugal v Switzerland on a free live stream from anywhere as benched Ronaldo simmers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Portugal v Switzerland is on NOW and Portugal are 2-0 up, with Pepe doubling Portugal's lead, and becoming the first 70-year-old to score at a World Cup since Cameroon's Roger Milla. There's no chance this will be as nail-biting as the World Cup game earlier this evening, but you'll be able to see two very competent European teams play, and Portugal eventually run out as winners. Cristiano Ronaldo must fancy his chances of adding yet another World Cup goal to his tally tonight, too. Well, assuming he gets on the pitch…

Yes, in a sickening twist, national icon Cristiano Ronaldo has somehow contrived to piss team coach Fernando Santos off so much, he starts on the bench tonight. Such drama, darlings, yasssss! Ronaldo is likely to be playing in his last ever World Cup, and will be more irritable than ever if he has to sit and watch his team crash out due to a falling out between him and Santos.

The word is that Ronaldo stormed out after being subbed off against South Korea shouting, 'God mum, I HATE you!' at Santos. The world's oldest teenager subsequently refused to tidy his bedroom, despite the Portugal manager saying it would mean his pocket money would be docked and giving him an extra stern talking to. Sad times for Portugal's greatest player since Figo or perhaps even Eusebio, who, according to people familiar with the situation has been playing My Chemical Romance extra loud, and saying 'whatever' in an extra-sarcastic way when asked if he is okay.

Having said that, with advances in fitness training, medical knowledge and plastic surgery techniques, it's hard to be sure that this will be CR7's last World Cup. And also, given that Portugal have plenty more good players besides Ronaldo, a committed performance from them should still see off les fromages Suisses.

We have a guide to how to live stream the World Cup but you may as well press on with this guide for now.

What time is Portugal v Switzerland on?

It's on now. Keep up.

What channel is Portugal v Switzerland on in the UK?

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Portugal v Switzerland: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is on Fox Sports 1 (opens in new tab), or if you want Spanish commentary, try Telemundo (opens in new tab). If you live in America and are interested in 'soccer', you probably want Telemundo.

Portugal v Switzerland: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Portugal v Switzerland: How to watch if you're away from home or out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

Portugal vs Switzerland: what's the story?

Portugal and Switzerland have met on five different occasions in the last six years. The Swiss side took two victories, including most recently, when the sides met in the summer. This game will undoubtedly be the most crucial though, as both sides look to set up a quarter final clash with the winner of this evening's Morocco v Spain game, which saw Spain and their tippy-tappy stuff crash out in dramatic fashion to the lions of North Africa, thanks to some hilariously amateurish penalty taking.

Portugal and Switzerland both picked up two wins and a loss to progress from their respective groups. Switzerland showed tremendous resolve to overcome Serbia in the final game of their group, proving that their determination has the power to win games. That resolve is admirable, but I can't see it being enough to take on Portugal, who have a squad peppered with fantastic talent.