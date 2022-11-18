How to live stream England vs Iran and watch the World Cup 2022 online and on TV from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England kick-off their bid for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, taking on Iran. The Three Lions will be looking to make a statement with their first 90 minutes of action in Qatar. Most notably, England are likely to be without James Maddison, who has missed the first two England training sessions, after an injury prior to the tournament.

There are also questions being asked over who will start in goal for England. Jordan Pickford has been England's number one for a while, but faces real competition from Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope this time out. Their Arsenal and Newcastle sides go into the tournament 1st and 3rd in the Premier League, respectively, while Pickford's Everton sit 17th.

Irrespective of who plays, there is sure to be a wealth of support behind Gareth Southgate's side, as they look to go one better than they managed at Euro 2020.

England vs Iran: kick-off time and stadium

England vs Iran will kick off at 1pm GMT. It will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, which has a capacity of 40,000.

That means an early start – or a very late night – for any fans in the USA looking to catch the opening game in Group B. Kick off is 5am PT / 8am ET. It's a late night, too, for any Australian fans looking to catch the action, which starts at Midnight AEDT.

England vs Iran: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

England vs Iran: how to watch in the UK

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

England vs Iran: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

England vs Iran: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

