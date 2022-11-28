How to live stream Wales v England and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England and Wales both go into their final World Cup 2022 group stage game knowing that their place in the last 16 is not guaranteed. England blew the chance to secure an early spot in the knockout rounds in the England v USA game, where they were held to a goalless draw with the American side.

Meanwhile, Wales' aspirations were shattered in the Wales v Iran game. After dominating much of the game, Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute, before Iran bagged two last minute goals to take the game.

You'd put money on England winning this. On paper, they are much stronger, but that game against the USA showed that Southgate still has some tactical tweaks to make before the Three Lions are firing on all cylinders. Wales are a passionate side and the prospect of beating England to push themselves into a World Cup knockout round – while possibly knocking England out in the process – will put even more fire in the belly of the Welsh side.

Wales v England: kick-off time and stadium

Wales v England will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, which has a capacity of 45,000.

Fans in the USA looking to catch the game will do so over brunch, as kick off is 11am PT / 2pm ET. Any Australian fans looking to catch the action can, though kick-off is 6am AEDT.

Wales v England: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

Wales v England: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Wales v England live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC Welsh language coverage is also available on S4C (opens in new tab)

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Wales v England: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

Wales v England: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

