How to live stream Tunisia vs Australia and watch the World Cup 2022 online and on TV from anywhere

Australia will need to come back stronger against Tunisia if they are to keep their World Cup 2022 hopes alive. They started brightly against France, bagging an early goal to take a 1-0 lead. Hopes of another upset were short lived, though, and the French side finished comfortable 4-1 victors.

Tunisia's goalless draw with Denmark grabbed them a deserved point in their first Group D match. They brought physicality to the game, and that's something Australia will need to be wary of heading into their clash.

I'm struggling to call this one. I think it will be a tight affair, as both sides stack up fairly evenly against one another – a draw seems very likely here. Push me off the fence, though, and I'd fall on the side of Tunisia to take the points.

Tunisia vs Australia: kick-off time and stadium

Tunisia vs Australia will kick off at 10am GMT. It will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, which has a capacity of 44,325.

For Australian fans looking to catch their sides' second outing can, kick-off is 9pm AEDT. Those in the USA looking to catch the game will have an early start, as kick off is 2am PT / 5am ET.

Tunisia vs Australia: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

Tunisia vs Australia: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Tunisia vs Australia live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Tunisia vs Australia: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

Tunisia vs Australia: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

