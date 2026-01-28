Apple TV just made me wish I was American – F1 starts for free in the US

Quick Summary For 2026, access to Formula 1 coverage in the USA will happen through Apple TV. The new format looks really slick, and it's making me jealous as a fan from across the pond.

Fans of the Formula 1 series will be anxiously awaiting the start of the new season right now. The glitz and glamour of the beloved motorsport franchise is intoxicating, but in the midst of the off-season, there's little to get your teeth into.

Or at least, there wasn't. This year, fans in the USA are being treated to a new broadcast partner in Apple TV, and the app has just gone live with a suite of content to keep you entertained before the first flag drops.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the app contains a host of content designed to keep fans engaged. That includes videos about Red Bull's livery reveal, the 2026 rule changes, the 2025 season in review and much more.

Everything is available in the Apple TV app, and should give users enough to watch as they wait for the action to kick off properly. The first race of the season is takes place in Australia in March, though testing weekends throughout February should also give fans something to talk about.

How to watch Formula 1 for free

The new deal with Apple TV means that users in the USA will gain access to all of the action over the course of the season. The content is free to anyone who subscribes to the platform – no additional fees required.

As a fan from the UK, that all sounds like heaven. While those of us across the pond used to be able to watch for free as well, it has more recently become an exclusive part of the Sky Sports franchise.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the moves Apple TV is making in its sporting coverage. The MLS Season Pass has proven it can offer a comprehensive package of content in one place, and now it's doing the same for Formula 1.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I hope it can be successful over the next few years – then, who knows? Perhaps Apple might even buy the rights for a wider audience to enjoy.