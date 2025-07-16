Sky bringing back fan-favourite Sky Sports show that was dead and buried – but not THAT one

Quick Summary Sky will reportedly bring back a Sky Sports TV show it axed five years ago. It is claimed that Sunday Supplement is set to return in time for the new football season.

Sky has controversially cancelled several Sky Sports shows over the years, with popular series being axed after lengthy runs. Fans have often lamented the loss of some programming from the schedule, with some regularly requesting returns.

Soccer AM in particular was surprisingly scrapped in 2023 after being part of the Sky Sports lineup for almost three decades – on both Sky and the company's streaming service Now. Its final episode aired more than two years ago now, but not a day goes by without someone asking for a reboot.

Sadly, it doesn't seem Sky's up for bringing it back just yet, although another favourite is reportedly to return in time for the new Premier League season – and it has a similar pedigree to Soccer AM.

The Daily Mail reports that Sunday Supplement is coming back in some form, maybe with a new name but with the same kind of topical chat by football industry experts.

Starting in 1999 under the title Hold the Back Page and hosted by the late sports presenter Jimmy Hill, the show gathered several sports editors and journalists from the newspapers to talk about the week's major stories.

Will Man City win the quadruple? | Sunday Supplement | Full Show - YouTube Watch On

There's something similar on Sky Sports News each night – Back Pages Tonight – but it's a watered-down equivalent, with just two journalists joining the presenter via video calling. Both Hold the Back Page and Sunday Supplement hosted all guests in the studio for a face-to-face discussion.

It was likely this that expedited its demise in 2020, to be honest, with the Covid pandemic forcing such shows to move to an online model – guests and presenters couldn't be in the same location at the same time.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, that's all in the past and it seems like Sky Sports has had a change of heart.

Hopefully it'll turn its mind to Soccer AM next and consider whether it can bring that back too.