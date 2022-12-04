How to watch England v Senegal on a free live stream from anywhere – match on ITV now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England v Senegal is on NOW and here's how to watch it from anywhere, for free. At half-time and England had been bang average for about 40 minutes but ended up 2-0 up. Their first moment of ‘quality’, as football pundits always put it, led to a Jordan Henderson strike from a Jude Bellingham pass. After that, England remembered they’re now among the big boys at any tournament they play in, and started to play considerably less badly. Shortly before half-time, Kane finished smartly from a neat Foden assist following another Bellingham thrust through the midfield and pass. Bye-bye Senegal, we suspect.

We have a handy guide to How to watch the World Cup 2022 in its entirety, but read on for how to watch this match. Because the football World Cup is one of the 'crown jewels' of UK sports broadcasting, England vs Senegal is available to watch or live stream for free in HD on the UK's ad-supported, free-to-air channel ITV.

We have to say, ITV's arch rival the BBC is showing all its matches free in UHD, has no ads, and arguably has a more starry line-up of commentators and analysts. However it's the ad-supported ITV which has the rights to this match and as long as Clive Tyldesley isn't involved, there is nothing wrong with their line-up of behind-the-mic talent either. Let's see how furious Roy Keane can get at half-time!

What channel is the England match on? How to watch England v Senegal in the UK

(opens in new tab) England vs Senegal is live on ITV (opens in new tab) and via the ITV Player and ITVX apps. Are you signed up for ITV's online service? Because if you are, make sure you can actually log in, and if you're not, brace yourself for a world of pain. ITV's app is very good when you get it working, but logging on to it can be a nightmare. Believe us; we have been there. Obviously, if you're in the UK and in front of a TV, you can watch everything on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, Virgin or whatever you happen to prefer.

Out of the country right now? You'll probably need to use a VPN to access ITV's streaming services, assuming you can even log on to the bastard. Scroll down for details on how to do that.

Coverage in the USA is on Fox Sports 1 (opens in new tab), or if you want Spanish commentary, try Telemundo (opens in new tab). If you live in America and are interested in 'soccer', you probably want Telemundo.

England v Senegal: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament is free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab). And England vs Senegal is no exception. Currently out of the land down under? Can you hear, can you hear the thunder? Well, regardless of that, you can follow the directions below to grab an SBS stream and enjoy whoever it is that does football commentary in the home of the Socceroos.

How to watch England vs Senegal from anywhere

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

What time is England vs Senegal?

Well, it's one way of watching the match (Image credit: Getty)

England v Senegal will kick off at 7pm GMT, 6am AEDT, 11am PT or 2pm ET. It's at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Al Bayt has a capacity of 68,895, and no, it's not the one that people say looks like a lady's privates, so calm down. Here's the team news…

Ready for the Round of 16! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6December 4, 2022 See more

England waltzed through their group with the best qualifying record of any team in the World Cup. England fans probably needed to be revived with smelling salts having swooned and fainted on digesting that unlikely news. Senegal are the next side to stand in their way. They qualified second in their group behind the Netherlands, and looked very competent throughout, if a bit more perspiration than inspiration. Quite England-esque, dare we say?

It's worth noting that England have never lost to an African side in a competitive match, and also that the African Cup of Nations champions are without national and Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

With a reasonably settled back five, some randoms in midfield and a fantastic array of attacking options – Foden, Grealish, Rashford, Bellingham, Saka, Kane and Sterling is quite the wealth of riches – England clearly have the quality to see off Senegal, and should book a place in the quarter finals against France tonight. Where they will inevitably crash out – France just strolled past Poland without even breaking sweat and are clearly way better, man for man, than England. But let's not worry about that quite yet, eh?

The England team news tonight is that Rashford won't start and Saka will, playing up front on the other side from Ben Foden, with Harry Kane in the middle. It's hard to say who will be on the left and who on the right, as England's particular brand of total football seems to be agnostic on that front.

Rashford has three goals in the World Cup so far and has looked in superb form, so it is hard to tell if manager Gareth Southgate is holding him back as an impact sub, resting him, or simply pissing about, because he can and that's just how he is. In other news, Sterling is not even on the bench, due to a family matter. No, we don't know what that means. Hopefully nothing serious.