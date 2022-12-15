How to live stream Argentina v France and watch the 2022 World Cup final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After four weeks of intense competition from the best national sides on the planet, the World Cup 2022 will draw to a close this weekend, with either France or Argentina crowned champion.

France were lucky to get through the France v Morocco clash unscathed, as the African side fought valiantly but just couldn't break through in the final third. France are a strong side though – let's not forget, were talking about the current World Cup holders, here – and they will be keen to win back-to-back World Cup's for the first time since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina have a story of their own to play out, though. Star man Lionel Messi has won just about everything else it's possible for him to have won. Now, reaching the twilight of his career, he'll have his sights set firmly on lifting that World Cup. Argentina came close in Rio eight years ago, where an extra time winner from Mario Gotze toppled the South American side.

So, what can we expect from this game? Both sides are very naturally attacking-minded. That usually means the game will go one of two ways – stunning end-to-end excellence, or a cagey, cancelled out affair. I'd expect both sides to go into this with a little more caution than their semi-final clashes, with much of the game decided by who break through from out of nowhere.

2022 World Cup final (Argentina v France): kick-off time and stadium

Argentina v France will kick off at 3pm GMT. It will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, which has a capacity of 88,966.

France are an hour ahead of GMT, meaning a 4pm start for fans there. Argentina find themselves three hours behind, meaning a midday start for fans rooting for their country.

It will be a late night for anyone in Australia looking to catch the action, with kick-off at 2am AEDT. And any fans in the USA looking to watch the final can tune in from 7am PT/10am ET.

2022 World Cup final (Argentina v France): How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream the World Cup final with ExpressVPN.

2022 World Cup final (Argentina v France): how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Argentina v France live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

(opens in new tab) Watch Argentina v France live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

2022 World Cup final (Argentina v France): how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

2022 World Cup final (Argentina v France): how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

