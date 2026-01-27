Samsung just launched a new flip phone – but you can't buy it

Quick summary Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, a special phone that's going to be handed out to participants at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. The phone has a unique design as well as apps to help the participants meet, share and get on in the Olympic village.

Samsung has announced a special edition of then Galaxy Z Flip 7 that's going to be taking to the podium at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, due to start in Milano Cortina in February 2026.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition will be given to around 3,800 athletes expected at the games, as Samsung maintains its position as a worldwide Olympic and Paralympic partner. It's not the only special edition flip phone that we've seen recently, with Motorola unveiling a FIFA World Cup edition Razr in January.

Samsung tells us that this special edition phone will feature in podium moments, with previous games seeing athletes taking and sharing selfies from the podium alongside collecting winning medals.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition is doesn't make any changes from the regular phone that mere mortals can buy, with the focus being on the design of the device. That sees a signature blue colour to the glass on the bottom half of the phone, incorporating the Olympic and Milano Cortina logos.

There will be gold frame to the phone – any guesses why? – and a custom wallpaper which is said to be inspired by the marks left by skate blades in ice. If any Olympians are reading, when you get your device, if you'd be generous to share that wallpaper it would be much appreciated, because it looks great.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This isn't just a sponsorship deal, the phone that participants are given will also come with essential apps to help athletes through the games, including a Galaxy Athlete Card apps so athletes can tap to share and build a collection of those they meet around the Olympic village.

It's a bit like real life Pokémon, but for Olympic stars.

A 100GB SIM will come with the phone to avoid those roaming fees, while the phone will also provide access to free drinks through Coca-Cola vending machines. This is sounding better and better all the time.

(Image credit: Samsung)

There's a custom box and case that comes with it, while Samsung is hoping that athletes will be turning to Now Brief – one of its headline AI features – to keep themselves informed about what's happening in their day.

Athletes will probably find it telling them useful information, like that snow is forecast and they have one event that day, perhaps the Giant Slalom in Bormio.

It's unlikely that us normals will ever be able to buy this phone, but keep your eyes on eBay, because you never know…