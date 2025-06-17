The most overengineered Peak Design tripod yet just landed, and it looks big, rugged and absolutely brilliant

Peak Design is back to shake up the tripod market, and this time, they’ve gone all in.

The unapologetically professional new Pro Tripod range, launching via Kickstarter on 17 June, is the company’s most advanced (and expensive) tripod series to date.

Designed in collaboration with mountaineer, photographer, superhuman and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin, these tripods are purpose-built for pros who need maximum stability and reliability, no matter where the job takes them.

Following in the carbon fibre footsteps of the immensely popular Peak Design Travel Tripod, which redefined portability when it launched in 2019, the new Pro Tripods don’t try to be ultra-light or ultra-compact.

Instead, they offer a beefier, more robust platform, with up to double the weight capacity (40lbs/18.1kg) and a 30% taller max height, while retaining that Peak Design packability magic.

Three sizes, one philosophy

All feature reinforced legs, fewer leg sections for quicker deployment, and a new fully CNC-machined hub and flanged centre column.

The brand says the three models, Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall, aren't just scaled-up Travel Tripods.

No, the new range has been completely re-engineered, right down to the satisfying push-button leg angle adjusters and overhauled cam levers.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

But the real jewel is the new Pro Ball Head, which now includes fluid panning, a game-changer for videographers.

Want to turn your photo tripod into a pan-and-tilt rig without adding bulk? The optional Tilt Mod accessory makes that a reality.

Also on offer: spiked feet for rough terrain, a levelling base, and an upgraded mobile mount that hides away inside the centre column with a hex tool.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

As expensive as it looks

The price? Eye-watering. The Pro Lite starts at $799.95, the Pro at $899.95, and the Pro Tall at $999.95, though early Kickstarter backers can grab up to 27% off.

That puts these tripods firmly in the premium bracket, but then again, they’re built to handle the kind of rigs that cost more than your car.

For wildlife shooters, landscape pros, and remote-location filmmakers, this might just be the last tripod you ever need.

But for hobbyists? The Travel Tripod, or your bank balance, might be the better fit.

Check out Peak Design's Kickstarter page for more info.