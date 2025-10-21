Peak Design strips it back with minimalist new camera straps and a clever thumb-drive plate

Peak Design has unveiled a new collection that distils a decade of camera-carry innovation into its most minimal form yet.

Following the successful launch of its Pro Tripod range, one of the most imitated brands is back with another camera staple.

The new Form Rope and Form Leather straps are sleek, fixed-length designs crafted for photographers who want simplicity, style, and a low-profile connection to their gear.

Both strap families use an updated version of Peak Design’s Anchor Link system, re-engineered to sit flush against the camera without visible stitching or bulky hardware.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The result is a flatter, faster connection capable of supporting up to 200lbs (90.7 kg) while maintaining a clean, timeless aesthetic that complements compact mirrorless systems as much as classic Leicas.

The rope version uses a custom-braided nylon and polyester blend that balances stretch and strength, available in Black, Kelp and Ocean.

The leather version is made from ECCO full-grain leather in Black, Amber and Tan, finished with machined aluminium details and a sealed underside for a smooth glide. Both come in fixed-length neck and cross-body variants.

A smarter way to mount

Joining the line-up is the Field Plate, a new take on the classic tripod plate that eliminates the need for tools or coins.

A spring-loaded thumb screw pops up for tightening or loosening and stows flush when pressed back down, a small detail that feels instantly premium.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Made from CNC-machined aluminium, the Field Plate is fully compatible with Peak Design tripods, Capture clips, and most Arca-type heads, priced at $39.95.

The Form Rope Strap is available now at Peak Design US, Peak Design UK, and Peak Design AU for a recommended retail price of $49.95 (~£49.95 / AU$89.95), while the Form Leather Strap is priced at $79.95 (~£79.95 / AU$139.95).

The Cuff Rope and Cuff Leather wrist straps retail for $39.95 (~£39.95 / AU$69.95) and $59.95 (~£59.95 / AU$99.95), respectively.

The Field Plate is available globally for $39.95 (~£39.95 / AU$69.95) via Peak Design’s online store and select retail partners.