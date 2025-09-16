This compact camera offers a Leica lens with crazy zoom range – and a slick new colour

Quick Summary The Lumix TZ99 is now available in a slick white finish. That's a killer compact camera – and it's now got a fresh new look.

One of my favourite things about the Y2k-chic resurgence in recent years is the renewed appreciation for compact cameras. Back in the day, these nifty little units were perfect for taking with you everywhere and capturing everything that happens around you.

That's still true to this day, and with the benefit of modern technology, you can get some incredible camera specs in a tiny footprint. For me, the Lumix TZ99 is one of the best options out there – and its just been released in a new white colourway.

It's a really stylish looking camera, with that white finish lending an added air of youthful exuberance. That's met with silver-toned appointments, and a grey coloured grip for ease of use.

(Image credit: Lumix)

The real highlight of this camera is that lens. It's a Leica DC zoom lens, with an equivalent focal length range of 24-720mm. No, that's not a typo – you really do a get a 30x optical zoom with this camera!

That's an insane range for such a small device, and makes this one of the best options for a travel camera. It gets even more range thanks to the built in iZoom feature, which doubles the zoom range.

Beyond the sheer reach on offer, there's also a five-axis hybrid OIS system, which should help to minimise shaking and movements which will blur your images. That's going to be really beneficial whether you're moving fast on a family holiday, or just trying to make use of all of the zoom on offer.

(Image credit: Lumix)

Video isn't left out, either. You're able to shoot in 4k at 30fps, while up to 120fps footage is available with lower resolution, for some seriously slick slow motion shots.

Priced at £469 / €549 (approx. US$640 / AU$960), this offers a lot of value. For anyone looking for a simple camera that really can do it all – and getting a step up in quality from what you'd find in your phone – you can't go far wrong.

I'm a big fan of the new white colour option, too. It's different and we should celebrate that – there's almost a Hasselblad XPAN look about it, too, which will tug at the heartstrings of many.