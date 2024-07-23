Cowboy e-bikes get major performance upgrade with AdaptivePower2.0 tech

AdaptivePower2.0 combines effortless climbing with superior efficiency

Cowboy lanuches AdaptivePower 2.0 technology
(Image credit: Cowboy)
Matt Kollat
By
published

No one likes climbing steep hills on their way to work, especially on a bike. If you happen to own a Cowboy e-bike, you're in luck, as the brand has just announced a significant upgrade to its revolutionary AdaptivePower technology.

This latest update is part of a series of innovations from Cowboy, including recent updates to its Connect software and the launch of the versatile Cross model.

Dubbed AdaptivePower2.0, this new feature promises to redefine the electric bike experience, offering enhanced performance and efficiency that sets a new benchmark for the market.

One of the standout improvements with AdaptivePower2.0 is its ability to tackle hills 50% steeper than its predecessor without any additional effort from the rider.

This is achieved through a sophisticated system that makes 20 calculations per second, adjusting power in real-time based on the terrain, wind conditions, and rider weight.

But it’s not just about conquering hills. Cowboy’s upgraded technology also optimises power usage on flat roads, saving up to 10% of battery power and eliminating range anxiety in one fell swoop.

The new technology leverages an impressive 50 million kilometres (approx. 31 million miles) of ride data collected since its initial launch in March 2023.

This data has been instrumental in refining the system, ensuring it delivers the smoothest and most natural riding experience possible.

In keeping with Cowboy’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the AdaptivePower2.0 upgrade will be available to existing Classic, Cruiser, and Cross models via a simple, 30-second, over-the-air update.

New bikes purchased from today, including the latest Cross model, will come with this advanced technology pre-installed.

Find out more about AdaptivePower2.0 at Cowboy.

