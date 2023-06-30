BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: powerful e-bike for commuting and exploring

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In this BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review, I'll look at the latest e-bike offering from the Swiss performance brand. It sits at the premium end of the market and is full of luxe-looking features – including a sleek and solid aluminium frame, a powerful Bosch motor, great lighting and a decidedly comfy ride.

Is this the best electric bike from Tour de France-winning brand BMC, renowned for their high-end road bikes, or is it just a fluke? Can the BMC 257 AMP AL TWO compete in the increasingly saturated e-bike market dominated by Canyon, Van Moof and Brompton? Most importantly, is this smart cookie worth its premium price tag?

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: price and availbility

The BMC 257 AMP AL TWO is available to buy now via the BMC website for a recommended retail price of €5,299, which is approximately £4,535/ $5,778/ AU$ 8,652. Currently, it's only available in one colour (Powder Sand).

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: specifications

Gender: Unisex

Colour: Grey/orange

Size options: S-XL

Weight: 22kg

Power: 625Wh Bosch motor

Battery: Bosch PowerTube

Gears: 12 speed Shimano

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: design and features

First impressions matter. BMC’s AMP is a big and bulky bike at first glance, but definitely looks and feels very sturdy and beautifully made – the aluminium frame, with powder coating for durability, seems nigh-on indestructible, and components all feel well-made and thoughtfully designed. Four frame sizes of this unisex are available, aiming to fit most adults.

Power up the bike using its in-built computer and you’re ready to go - cycle through different modes, see stats on your speed and distance or connect your bike to BMC’s eBike Flow app to look at your latest data on your phone or upload a GPX route for navigation on the go on the bike computer. Power comes from a Bosch motor and battery integrated into the bike’s frame.

The AMP TWO is ready to work hard - 12 gears should be more than enough for tackling varied terrain, and the built-in rear rack can take 20kg of kit for more adventurous outings (panniers are also sold separately, and are great for commuting or even overnight bikepacking), although the tyres of this bike are best kept on tarmac and smoother gravel rather than taking off-piste.

While good looks shouldn’t be at the top of your shopping list, they don’t hurt, either – and the BMC 257 AMP TWO looks very sleek and smart on both city roads and country lanes.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: performance

The BMC AMP TWO feels like a sturdy workhorse of a bike when you first ride it - it’s admittedly heavy, as most e-bikes are, at 22kg, but once you’ve fired up the battery, the bike is pleasingly speedy and sporty to ride. We found the 257 AMP TWO’s computer very user-friendly and easy to read right from the start – this is a great choice if you aren’t super au fait with e-bikes and want something you can immediately get going with.

We reviewed the AMP TWO in its medium size – a handy size finder on BMC’s website helps you pick the right bike for your height and riding style. Both our female 5’7ft tester and male 6ft tester were recommended the medium frame online and found it a well-fitting size, with an easily adjustable seat and comfortable handlebars making the AMP TWO a treat to ride even over long distances. Brakes and gears work as reliably as they should, and the bike can breeze up steep hills even in its lower power modes.

The AMP TWO also has a reassuringly long battery life, with about 60-80 miles per charge - ideal if you aren’t wedded to the idea of charging your bike each and every night or if you want to take it on multi-day adventures far from plug sockets. We found the bike’s tyres sturdy and stickily grippy on tarmac and on smoother gravel surfaces – you’ll want to switch to a hybrid bike to go further off-piste.

If you’re planning on commuting on the AMP, you’ll also need to think about safety in poor light and another stand-out feature is the bike’s built-in front and rear lights, which are reassuringly powerful at night. It’s hard to find many downsides to this high-performing bike – the only minor niggle we noticed on the test was that it was possible to bend the mudguards out of shape.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: verdict

BMC have packed lots of lovely stuff into their AMP AL TWO e-bike, starting with a pleasingly tough and sturdy frame and powerful BOSCH battery and with an eye for detail all the way down to the integrated lights and back rack. We were impressed with this e-bike’s comfort, ease of use and long battery life. BMC’s offering does come with a hefty price tag, but if you want an e-bike you can effortlessly jet to work on during the week and then go exploring with on the weekends, this could be your perfect match.

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO review: also consider

An excellent all-around e-bike, the Honbike Uni4, is suitable for anyone who wants an easy-to-ride bike with a decent range. With its competitive price tag, superb design and ready-to-go appeal, the Honbike Uni4 is an ideal option if you’re looking for your first-ever e-bike. Read Rob's full Honbike Uni4 review.

Another viable alternative to BMC's cruiser is the Volt Infinity. It has an excellent array of components and a hugely comfy ride quality. Plus, you’ve got plenty of power at your disposal and a very decent derailleur setup if you want to have some physical input too. Add in front and rear lights, built-in mudguards, a luggage rack and a kickstand, and you’ve got an e-bike that’s good to go right out of the box. Read Rob's full Volt Infinity e-bike review.

Finally, with a massive power-assisted riding range of up to 100 miles (in the more expensive touring model), a very reasonable price tag, and a whole collection of innovative features combined with good-quality componentry, the WAU X Plus is an exciting and eccentric e-bike that will suit riders looking for a city slicker that’s capable of facilitating adventures much further afield at the weekend. Read Pat's full WAU X Plus review.