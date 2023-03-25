Big on comfort and range: Volt Infinity e-bike review

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Volt Infinity review in a sentence: A premium e-bike that's great to ride thanks to a cocktail of great features and functions.

If you're looking for an electric bike that can do a little bit of everything, the one I've been riding recently should fit the bill perfectly. It's called the Volt Infinity and easily sits alongside the other best electric bike models currently on the market. If you've always been a traditional cycling fan and typically head toward the best road bike options, the Volt Infinity will also appeal. It's well suited to novice and experienced cyclists and feels like great value thanks to a quality build and excellent choice of components.

The other appealing thing about the Volt Infinity is that there's nothing too weird or 'out there' about it. While that might sound boring, it's actually a blessing in disguise if you're riding a three-grand bike into town. The innocuous looks blend in with the surroundings, which means the Volt Infinity isn't a prime target for the dreaded bike thieves when you lock it up. And, while it looks like an everyman bike, the more time you spend with the Volt Infinity, the more it grows on you. Read on to find out why…

Volt Infinity review: Price and availability

The Volt Infinity Shimano Steps e-bike is available to buy right now directly from Volt Bikes (opens in new tab), with prices from £3,000. It's suitable for riders from 5’ 7” and upwards. This price tag puts the Infinity in the premium category, although it's far from being the most expensive electric bike on the market. In terms of value for money, you get high-quality components and build, which justifies the hefty price tag.

(Image credit: Future)

Volt Infinity review: Design and build

Having tried other bikes in the range, I have to say that Volt does a very good job with the design and build of its two-wheelers. The Infinity is no exception, with a very sturdy reinforced 19-inch aluminium frame construction that means it’s not the lightest bike you’ll ever ride – it’s 23.6kg with the Sony battery onboard, but one that feels perfectly planted on the road as a result. Being this robust means it can also handle a rider up to 120kg.

There are 28-inch spoked wheels shod with chunky Schwalbe tyres, which make it ideally suited to our lousy roads. In terms of propulsion, you can pedal using the help of a Shimano 8-speed Alfine D12 derailleur system, while the power comes from a 504Wh power pack that drives the hub-mounted 250W Shimano Steps motor.

(Image credit: Future)

The Volt Infinity feels like a complete package and is good to go right out of the box. That means there are full mudguards, which is another boon in our unpredictable climate and front and rear Spanninga lights, controlled using a button on the bike's computer screen. Volt reckons the Infinity can deliver up to 90-miles of range using the most frugal Eco setting, although that’s probably a little bit optimistic but ridden carefully it does seem feasible based on my experiences with the bike.

(Image credit: Future)

Volt Infinity review: Riding experience

This is one of those bikes that’s tailor-made for gentle jaunts into town, and with that carrier rack over the back wheels, it’s pretty handy for shopping chores too. One of the best things about the Volt Infinity is its comfiness, with a saddle and flat handlebar setup that makes it super easy to ride. The Shimano Steps system has been nicely honed over the years, too, and accessing it via the crisp and clear screen is a doddle. You just have to remember not to have your foot on the pedal when powering up, which has always been the case with this system.

The Volt Infinity is quite a chunky bike though, so while it is possible to cycle without power assistance on smoother cycle lanes, you’ll invariably find the desire to have power assistance. Some folks like the power supply delivered by a rear-mounted hub motor, but I think the crank-located motor of the Steps setup works well enough.

(Image credit: Future)

Shifts are smooth and simple, and there’s just enough power on tap as and when you need it. Gradients are where you’ll appreciate that power the most with a bike of this size and weight. The great thing about Shimano’s Steps is you can have it on automatic shifting or change gears manually, depending on your preference.

I’m a big fan of the wheels and tyres on the Volt Infinity too, which give just enough bounce to proceedings to help you over those all-too-common rough surfaces. In fact, I found them chunky enough to get across bigger bumps and potholes too, which can often be the final straw for lesser-sized wheels and tyres.

Overall, I arrived at my destinations relaxed and not at all sweaty, which is always the bonus of an electrically-assisted e-bike. The system seems frugal enough if you take it easy with the power, though unsurprisingly, it does start to ebb away if you start maxing it out.

(Image credit: Future)

Volt Infinity review: Verdict

This is a great e-bike, one of several from the Volt range that I think makes perfect sense if you’re an average type of rider. The pricing seems about right for what you get. There are cheaper alternatives out there, but what sets the Volt Infinity apart is the solid choice of components. Shimano’s Steps system is the best it’s ever been, while everything else feels nicely made and like it’ll last. If you’re going to be clocking up any type of miles with this bike, then that makes it a good value.

I also like the way the Volt Infinity is great for all sorts of riders and rides. It’s happy enough heading into town on a shopping trip, but equally, works brilliantly as a day bike if you’re heading out for a longer jaunt into the countryside. The power assistance and those slightly wider tyres mean it's more than able to take on tracks and country lanes, too, meaning you’re not just limited to super smooth cycle paths. All in all, this is a success, I think.

Volt Infinity: Also consider

If you’re looking for a casual everyday type of bike, then other options include the likes of the Pure Electric Pure Flux One, which is a firm favourite with the folks here at T3 Towers. It’s got great styling, has decent performance but best of all, it is very cheap.

The similarly impressive Canyon Roadlite:ON provides another selection of electric bike thrills in a more traditional design, albeit for more money. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to turn heads and have a healthy budget, then the uber-cool VanMoof S3 is still a popular choice with anyone who likes to look the part when they’re out on their bike. It’s pretty funky.