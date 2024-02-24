Brompton Electric P Line Explore 12-speed review: battery power and more gears too

Brompton Electric P Line 12-speed review in a sentence: A classic folding bike that now benefits from battery power and more gears too.

I’ve tried quite a few folding bikes over the last few years and it’s easy to see why so many people ignore the competition and head straight for a Brompton. The British bike company has done so much for this area of the market and produces quality products for sure. The Brompton Electric P Line 12-speed is the latest addition to the portfolio and it’s not only electric, but features those extra gears too.

While my favourite folding electric bike remains the Gocycle G4, there’s no doubt that if you need something more compact that can be stored easily and is endlessly practical on the go, a Brompton makes total sense. In fact, I think it should be added to our best electric bike guide because this is the best two-wheeler Brompton has produced to date.

You’ll need to spend a little bit of time acquiring the ‘knack’ of folding and unfolding it – not always as straightforward as it seems if you don’t do it every day. Otherwise though, the Brompton Electric P Line Explore 12-speed is excellent. The 12-speed option has not only been added to the Electric P Line and C Line models, but also to its other non-electric bikes by the way.

Brompton Electric P Line Explore 12-speed review

Price and availability

The new 12-speed option is available now and can be had in Brompton's T Line, Electric P Line, P Line and Electric C Line models. You can buy bikes no matter what your location is from the Brompton online store as well as at Brompton Junction stores or Brompton Accredited Retailers. P Lines bikes start from £2,355/ $2,950 (approx. AU$ 4,552), but the model I’ve been riding is the Electric P Line Explore model, with a roller frame and currently costs £4,095/ $4,950 (approx. AU$ 7915.96).

Design and build

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the lightest folding bike you can get and want performance and power assistance to match then the Brompton Electric P Line is going to be perfect for your needs. The Brompton engineers have got the format honed almost to perfection with the standard folding machine. However, they’ve pulled off a masterstroke by incorporating a 12-speed derailleur setup at the back end of the bike. All this from a bike with dimensions of just 25.3H x 23 W x 10.6-inches when folded.

Up at the front, there’s a 250W hub motor mounted to the wheel, which offers plenty of pulling power when the battery is switched on. The detachable battery that supplies the power sits just above the front wheel and can be easily unclipped for safe and secure storage, or for recharging if you want to do it off the bike. Best of all, Brompton has designed the bike to have the power delivered dynamically as you pedal, which makes it a very easy bike to ride.

(Image credit: Future)

My test model also featured the roller frame, which rather brilliantly allows you to wheel the bike along things like station platforms or carry cargo up to a weight of 10kg. You’d think it would add a weight burden, but the frame is just 341 grams, which means it’s well worth having over the standard bike where it’s omitted. Depends on your requirements I guess, but I think it’s a real boon. Oh, and the other neat feature is that old fold-out pedal is gone and has been replaced by a plug-in one that is magnetically held in storage in a port at the back of the forks. It’s an improvement.

(Image credit: Future)

Brompton doesn’t skimp on the other components either, so the saddle for example is really nicely designed and very comfortable considering it is quite a slender thing. The same goes for the integral lighting, with 40 lux Busch & Miller LED illumination front and rear, which usefully get their power from the battery pack too. You’d think all of this would make the Brompton Electric a bit bloated, but the reality is you get all of this for a combined weight of 15.6kgs, including the battery pack.

Riding experience

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of ride appeal the Brompton Electric P line model is everything you’d expect. There are the smaller diameter wheels to contend with along with the slightly perched upright stance when sitting on the saddle. However, push off and get on your way and the bike feels good and can be ridden using just pedal power alone.

Switch on the battery though and the Brompton Electric P line is great fun with a smooth, dynamic delivery of power to the front hub making light work of both gentle inclines and full-on steep hills. I quite like the feeling of being pulled by the hub, rather than pushed by a bike with the power delivery coming from the rear. The weight of the battery sitting over the front wheel adds to the feeling of stability and, in that respect, the Brompton Electric P line feels very nicely balanced when you’re riding it.

You also get the benefit of the 12-speed setup too, which turns this bike into a go-anywhere machine, which is able to take on more than just short commutes and the like. In fact, if you go off on holiday for example, it feels like it’d be ideal to keep in the boot of the car for days out when you get to your destination. It’s that kind of bike and there’s the added benefit of the cargo rack too on the model I’ve been using, which is perfect for your bags and other bits. Obviously, the narrow wheels and tyres don’t fare quite too well on soft ground, but other than that this is a very versatile bike.

For those interested, there’s a supporting Brompton Electric app too, which works with iOS and Android with functionality that covers the likes of ride data, service history and so on. It can also be used for changing power modes and, thanks to an optional handlebar mount, allows you to have everything out in front of you when you’re on the go.

Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The Brompton Electric P line is largely a great success, with everything about it helping to justify the sizeable cost to buy it in the first place. It’s cleverly designed and very well made. Better still, it’s fun and comfortable to ride, which can’t be said for every folding bike out there. Now that it comes with 12 gears, the package is complete and for anyone with the need for a bike but who wants a compact, stowable solution that can go pretty much anywhere, then this is it.

Also consider

If you’re in the market for a folding bike and want something that can go off road better than the Brompton then the Vello Gravel is worth investigating. Not only does it fold up, but it has been designed for gravel trails. You can, of course, just ride it on the road, but anyone who loves to hit trails or has a particularly challenging commute might find it a handy alternative.

Meanwhile, if you want a bike that's super cool then the Gocycle G4 fits the bill with ease. There's also the Gocycle G4i, which is an improved edition of the two-wheeler and, interestingly, the company has also released a cargo version of this bike too. Handy if you've got more stuff to carry.