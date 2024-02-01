Fast freight: Gocycle unveils its first folding electric cargo bike

Gocycle often makes reference to its 'automotive-inspired' range of electrically assisted folding bikes, stating that designer and founder Richard Thorpe was so passionate about bicycles, he left his position at McLaren Cars to pursue a two-wheeled dream.

Well, if the original Gocycle G1 was his McLaren GT - widely considered one of the most useable supercars on sale - the upcoming Cxi line of electric cargo bikes is Thorpe's first foray into the SUV world. Serendipitously, something McLaren is also pursuing.

Set to hit cycle paths across the globe in September this year, the CXi is a lightweight, foldable eCargo bike that is capable of hauling 220kg, despite weighing in at just 23kg. The sleek and aerodynamic frame is fashioned from hydro-formed 6061 T6 alloy, while carbon fibre is used at the rear to further reduce overall mass.

(Image credit: Gocycle)

Like much of Gocycle's existing products, the CXi line relies on the brand's proprietary front hub motor, which it calls G4drive. It's one of the few bikes on sale to offer a traction control system and it will deliver 500 watts of assistance in the US and 250 watt in the EU, where the laws on this kind of thing are a little tighter.

Electric range is predicted to be around 50 miles on a single charge and the bike is capable of a top speed of 20mph where the law permits.

Seeing as this folding machine is to be used to haul heavier loads, Gocycle has also added a Shimano Nexus five-speed gearing system with a low maintenance Gates Belt drive . Predictive shifting also takes readings from the built-in pedal torque sensor and surrounding terrain to make sure the rider is in the optimum gear.

Compatible with the GocycleConnect smartphone app, everything can programmed, tweaked and set-up to suit the rider.

If the McLaren link hasn’t quite hit home yet, consider the patented 'Pit Stop' wheels, which are hewn from carbon fibre and feature a totally unique centre hub mounting fixture. These pop off with ease when stowing the bike.

Despite this, Gocycle is particularly proud of its new FloFit handlebar system, which founder and designer Thorpe says is "the most adjustable-for-comfort handlebar ever developed!"

It can easily be adjusted for reach and grip angle, while a built in quad-lock mount can securely hold all manner of accessories, from bike computers to phones and sat navs. It can also be specified with Gocycle's integrated Daytime Running Light, which has already proven popular on its G4i and G4i+ models.

(Image credit: Gocycle)

Seeing as this is just an early first look, Gocycle hasn't yet confirmed whether it will offer a full suite of accessories for the rear rack. However, a Gocycle spokesperson told T3 that it was exploring F1-inspired 'Halo' safety systems for rear occupants, as well as child seats and more.

For now, it says the rear deck is compatible with MIK child seats and accessories, pointing early adopters in the direction of stylish and safe child seats from Urban Iki.

That said, there’s likely to also be a range of bags, buckets and other cargo bike favourites.

We will have to wait and see what ingenious solutions Gocycle comes up with to ensure anything bolted to the rear deck, which can one optioned in cherry or teak wood BTW, doesn't get in the way of the unique folding mechanism or make it any more difficult to stash on a boat/train/private jet.

(Image credit: Gocycle)

In terms of price, Gocycle says interested parties can now place a fully refundable £499 deposit for the opportunity to be one of the first to own, with the final price for basic models comes in in at £5,999.

It’s not cheap, but certainly more affordable - and arguably more practical - than a McLaren GT.