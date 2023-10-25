Gocycle G4 review: premium folding e-bike with an enduring design

Gocycle G4 bike review in a sentence: Awesome design, brilliant electrically-assisted ride, and it folds up, too. What’s not to like?

I’ve spent some quality time with the Gocycle G4 electric folding bike in the past, and I can’t help but keep coming back to it. Why? Well, of all the electric bikes I’ve got hanging around, this two-wheeler is one of my all-time favourites. That’s quite something when the best electric bike list I’ve helped put together over the years continues to bristle with tempting alternatives.

The great thing about the Gocycle G4 is that it continues to tick so many of the boxes when it comes to the sort of electric bike I’d buy. This is a wonderfully made bike, it’s great to ride and, should you need the convenience, it folds up too. Better still, it really looks like the business with a design that’s pretty unique. It looks cool without being weird. All in all, the Gocycle G4 is the business – so let’s go back and see why it hits the mark so effectively.



Before we do that, remember that if you’re in need of a battery-powered cycle, then there are plenty of alternatives, as the electric bike guide linked above illustrates. Remember that before you hit the road on any new bike, check out the best bike lights and best cycling helmets so you can be seen and stay safe on your new investment.

(First reviewed October 2023)

Gocycle G4 review: price and availability

Gocycle G4 review: price and availability

The Gocycle G4 has been available for a while now, and it continues to appeal despite its premium price tag. This isn’t a folding electric bike to buy if it’s only going to see occasional or casual use. However, if you’re going to ride it a lot, then the $4,999 / £3,999 (around AU$ 7,000) starts to make more sense, even though that’s still a lot of cash to splash on a folding bike.

Lookout for variations on the theme, too, with a Gocycle G4i costing $5,999 / £4,999 (approx. AU$8,400) or the Gocycle G4i+, which has a price tag of $6,999 / £5,999 (approx. AU$9,800). All bikes can be ordered from Gocycle, although bikes are also available via resellers in markets like the US, UK and Europe.

Gocycle G4 review: design and build

(Image credit: Future)

Having an electric bike is one thing, but buying a two-wheel battery powered machine that folds too is even better. If you like to travel, spend weekends away or simply need a bike for commuting then a folding model is ideal. That’s where the design of the Gocyle G4 is so successful because it’s an absolute breeze to fold up. Compared to the Brompton folding bike that so many people love, I find it way easier to use.

That’s not the only upside of the Gocycle G4’s design because this is a folding bike that’s great to ride too. Before that, though, you have to get it out of the relatively small box it arrives in and get set up. I found this way easier than some bike arrivals, plus the 17.6kg overall weight of the bike isn’t too bad to manage. Sure, it’s not super light, but the trade-off is you get a folding bike with a mechanism that’s very nicely engineered and there’s no feeling of flimsiness that dogs some lesser folding models.

(Image credit: Future)

The folding design format is a relatively straightforward one, with a central hinge, a fold-up handlebar stem and an opening for the saddle tube, which simply slots in. There are foldable pedals too. All told, I was ready to go in a few minutes, with some of that time taken up by marvelling at the fascinating design finished in moody black with contrasting logos. Once it’s in the ready-to-go position the bike feels solid and easy to manage.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the battery is built into the front section of the frame, so you can charge it on the bike or remove to take it inside if preferred. Those 20-inch wheels with tyres specific to the bike work well and the overall component choices are top-notch. I really like the way the designers have streamlined things like the brakes and cables, so that the bike looks very minimalist. There’s a fold-down stand for good measure.

Gocycle G4 review: riding experience

(Image credit: Future)

After you’ve got the Gocycle G4 setup and ready to roll, which doesn’t take long at all, the electric bike is brilliant to ride. Crucially, the Gocycle G4 works perfectly on our uneven roads and cycle paths, especially compared to something like the Brompton folding bike that has smaller wheels and tyres. The Gocycle works so well because the wheels and tyres are chunkier, making it handle better too. One of the first things to do, prior to hitting the road, is to get the app onto your smartphone. This streamlines using the bike, allowing you to power it up as you get up close.

In terms of battery assistance, there are three speeds to choose from, which are controlled using the durable twist grip on the handlebars. I like the way you can mount your phone on there too, allowing you to exploit the charms of the app as you go while keeping tabs on gear selections, battery health and journey information. A USB port lets you keep your phone charged too, which is an added bonus of an electric bike.

I’ve found the standard issue Gocycle G4 lives up to the 40 miles or so of range available from the battery, which is more than enough to keep you going if you’re an average rider. An overnight charge gets the battery level up with ease too. If you’re in need of more range then it might be worth considering either of the other Gocycle bikes. The G4i model has around 50 miles of range, while the G4i+does much the same while both these bikes have predictive gear shifting too.

Gocycle G4 review: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Trying the Gocycle G4 folding electric bike again recently I remembered why I liked it so much. This is an e-bike that has the motor drive at the front, which means you’re kind of pulled along rather than pushed. The dynamically-delivered power setup works better than on some similar designs I’ve tried, and perhaps that’s down to the chunkier makeup of the frame and wheels. Whatever it might be, I think the Gocycle provides one of the most dynamic rides you can get from what is, after all, a folding bike.

Three drive modes keep things simple but effective, with City, Eco and custom options meaning there’s something for any cycling occasion. Naturally, riding the Gocycle in the UK means it is limited to the standard 15.5mph of electric assistance, with the 250W power on tap never feeling under pressure as a result. There’s even a red boost button if you need the odd spurt of additional assistance. Add these various factors into the equation and I think it’s easy to see why the Gocycle 4 leaves such a lasting positive impression on me.

Gocycle G4 review: also consider

If you’re after a folding electric bike, then we’ve tried a few here at T3 Towers. However, one of the most unusual recent offerings we’ve ridden has been the Vello Gravel, which is just that. Not only does it fold up, but it has been designed for gravel trails. You can, of course, just ride it on the road, but anyone who loves to hit trails or has a particularly challenging commute might find it a handy alternative.

Meanwhile, if you want a bike that looks as cool and quirky as the Gocycle 4, then you’ll need to look a little further. One example that definitely springs to mind is the Superstrata E, which is electric and isn’t a folder. It is certainly unusual to look at, mind. Rather more impressive is the Honbike Uni4, which is nearly as unique as the Gocycle 4 and is also great to ride. (It isn’t a folder either, though.)