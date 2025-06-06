L’OR’s new pod coffee machine comes in iconic Ferrari red

QUICK SUMMARY L’OR has partnered with Ferrari and marked the occasion with a new pod coffee machine and limited edition coffee capsules range.

In a surprising collaboration, L’OR has teamed up with Ferrari on an upgraded pod coffee machine and a limited edition collection of coffee capsules.

This year, there seems to be no shortage of sports car manufacturers teaming up with kitchen brands. Most recently, Ferrari is taking a leaf out of McLaren’s book – who partnered with Nutribullet on a McLaren-branded blender – and is partnering with L’OR on a stunningly stylish pod coffee machine (if such a thing exists!).

The new L’OR Passione Rossa pod coffee machine is part of L’OR’s Barista coffee machine collection, and comes in a Rosso Corsa colourway – Ferrari’s signature racing red shade. A subtle way to collaborate, the L’OR x Ferrari Passione Rossa makes delicious coffee while paying homage to your favourite F1 team.

(Image credit: L’OR)

The L’OR Passione Rossa has a 19-bar brewing pressure to extract the perfect flavours out of your coffee pods. It has a double sprouted design, so you can make double shot coffees or two single coffees at the same time.

Aside from the bold red colour, the style of the L’OR Passione Rossa is sleek and simple, with a removable drip tray, adjustable cup stand and 1.2-litre water tank which can be attached to the left, right or back of the machine. It also has an intensity boost button so you can customise your coffee’s strength with a quick press.

The L’OR Passione Rossa is compatible with L’OR and Nespresso Original capsules. As part of the collaboration, L’OR and Ferrari have also launched a limited edition coffee capsule collection, featuring Espresso and Ristretto blends which come in Ferrari red and striped packaging.

The L’OR Passione Rossa is available now for £69.99 at L’OR and select retailers like Currys . If you fancy getting your hands on the limited edition capsules too, you can get the pod coffee machine bundle which comes with 70 capsules for £89.99.