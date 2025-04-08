McLaren partners with Nutribullet on high-speed blender line-up – and they’re more powerful than ever
McLaren debuts another Formula 1 collaboration with Nutribullet (of all people!)
QUICK SUMMARY
McLaren has teamed up with Nutribullet on a new collection of high speed blenders.
The new blenders come in the iconic McLaren Formula 1 Team colourways, and have been engineered for the best speed and precision.
Ever wanted a McLaren branded blender? Of course you have, and your prayers have finally been answered with this new McLaren collaboration. McLaren has just teamed up with Nutribullet on a new blender collection, featuring the McLaren Formula 1 team colourways.
McLaren has been collaborating with a lot of brands lately, including Bowers & Wilkins on limited edition Pi8 earbuds and Loop on race day protection Switch 2 earplugs. Both of these collaborations make a lot of sense, as Formula 1 and racecars make a significant amount of noise so you’ll want to protect your ears.
But this latest collaboration definitely surprised me, as McLaren has teamed up with Nutribullet on a new blender collection. Well known for its collection of the best blenders, Nutribullet is often referred to as the ‘McLaren of blenders’ so it seems fitting that the two brands have partnered together on this launch.
The Nutribullet x McLaren collection features two versions of the Nutribullet Portable Blenders, and the Nutribullet Ultra 1200. These high speed and high-powered blenders are inspired by McLaren’s engineering and the simplicity and efficiency of Nutribullet, all in a new stunning colour.
The main collaboration here is the McLaren Formula 1 Team colourway. The portable blenders come in two colour options – grey with papaya accents on the cap and the McLaren logo or a full papaya coloured blender that’s more obvious as a McLaren collaboration.
The portable blenders have a slightly different design compared to what Nutribullet is typically known for – its push-down method of blending. As cordless personal blenders, you can take them with you and blend your smoothies or shakes on the go. They’re extremely lightweight and have 100 watts of power that can cut through ice, fruits and vegetables. See our Nutribullet Personal Blender review for more details.
For the more traditional Nutribullet design, McLaren and Nutribullet have also debuted the Ultra 1200. This blender has the Nutribullet trademark push down blending motion, and it houses a 1200 watt motor and Rapid Extractor Blade to blend in just 30 seconds. It’s the brand’s quietest and most powerful single serve blender yet – and its new McLaren grey and papaya colourway makes it look even more stylish and powerful.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new McLaren x Nutribullet blenders are available now, with the portable blenders costing £49.99, and the Ultra 1200 priced at £149.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Pure’s affordable retro radios are getting an internet upgrade
The new Classic H4i and Classic C-D6i DAB+/FM radios get internet radio streaming
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy devices could lose a unique feature after all
That's despite recent claims to the contrary
By Sam Cross Published
-
These limited edition McLaren x Loop earplugs are what you need for Formula 1 season
McLaren teams up with Loop on limited edition noise-reducing earplugs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Vitamix launches its most premium blender yet – but it’ll cost you
Vitamix launches a new line-up of Ascent blenders
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet Flip review: a powerful, portable blender for smoothies on the go
Can this portable, insulated blender live up to its promises of powerful smoothie blitzing on the go?
By Lee Bell Published
-
Nutribullet takes on Ninja with its latest portable blender – and its best design yet
Nutribullet expands its blender line-up with new Flip blender
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet’s Pro+ blender makes delicious smoothies – and it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day
Get 42% off the Nutribullet Pro+ in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet's new blender automatically detects ingredients – and knows exactly what to do with them
This is probably the smartest blender the world has ever seen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Salter’s new Kuro Actifusion Blender could give the Ninja Blast a run for its money
Salter takes on Ninja with its new Kuro Actifusion blender – and it’s super affordable
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet launches blender starter kits and smoothie fans are going to love them
Nutribullet expands its popular blenders into full starter kits for beginner smoothie makers
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published