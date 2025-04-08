McLaren partners with Nutribullet on high-speed blender line-up – and they’re more powerful than ever

QUICK SUMMARY McLaren has teamed up with Nutribullet on a new collection of high speed blenders. The new blenders come in the iconic McLaren Formula 1 Team colourways, and have been engineered for the best speed and precision.

Ever wanted a McLaren branded blender? Of course you have, and your prayers have finally been answered with this new McLaren collaboration. McLaren has just teamed up with Nutribullet on a new blender collection, featuring the McLaren Formula 1 team colourways.

McLaren has been collaborating with a lot of brands lately, including Bowers & Wilkins on limited edition Pi8 earbuds and Loop on race day protection Switch 2 earplugs . Both of these collaborations make a lot of sense, as Formula 1 and racecars make a significant amount of noise so you’ll want to protect your ears.

But this latest collaboration definitely surprised me, as McLaren has teamed up with Nutribullet on a new blender collection. Well known for its collection of the best blenders , Nutribullet is often referred to as the ‘McLaren of blenders’ so it seems fitting that the two brands have partnered together on this launch.

The Nutribullet x McLaren collection features two versions of the Nutribullet Portable Blenders, and the Nutribullet Ultra 1200. These high speed and high-powered blenders are inspired by McLaren’s engineering and the simplicity and efficiency of Nutribullet, all in a new stunning colour.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The main collaboration here is the McLaren Formula 1 Team colourway. The portable blenders come in two colour options – grey with papaya accents on the cap and the McLaren logo or a full papaya coloured blender that’s more obvious as a McLaren collaboration.

The portable blenders have a slightly different design compared to what Nutribullet is typically known for – its push-down method of blending. As cordless personal blenders, you can take them with you and blend your smoothies or shakes on the go. They’re extremely lightweight and have 100 watts of power that can cut through ice, fruits and vegetables. See our Nutribullet Personal Blender review for more details.

For the more traditional Nutribullet design, McLaren and Nutribullet have also debuted the Ultra 1200 . This blender has the Nutribullet trademark push down blending motion, and it houses a 1200 watt motor and Rapid Extractor Blade to blend in just 30 seconds. It’s the brand’s quietest and most powerful single serve blender yet – and its new McLaren grey and papaya colourway makes it look even more stylish and powerful.

