Adidas launches two new running shoes for training and racing

Running shoe fans, rejoice! It's not like we're deprived of new running shoe releases at any point during the year, but when Adidas launches two new running shoes, we all listen, especially if they are new additions to the renowned Adizero franchise. Say hello to the all-new Adizero Boston 12 and Adizero Adios 8.

The Adizero Boston 12 is designed for training and is said to "give runners the race feeling on fast training runs." On the other hand, the Adizero Adios 8 is a racing allrounder that, thanks to its lightweight design (the women's version is sub-200g!) in combination with a low profile (20 mm under the forefoot!) and responsive midsole, offers runners a "direct and snappy feeling in races and speed workouts."

To summarise the updates, most focus on reducing bulk at the top of the shoes while improving responsiveness underfoot and increasing sustainability. "Our latest round of athlete testing led to the Adizero Boston 12 becoming an even more powerful partner for speedwork and tempo runs," Charlotte Heidmann, Running Footwear Senior Global Product Manager at Adidas, said, "Meanwhile, we've also created the Adizero Adios 8 which is softer and lighter than previous iterations."

Adidas Adizero Boston 12 (Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 has been completely revamped for the new season. starting at the top, the engineered mesh upper has been redesigned with targeted support in key zones to provide midfoot lockdown without the bulk. It's also been made with at least 50% recycled materials to reduce plastic waste.

The changes underfoot are even more exciting. Introducing the glass-fibre infused Energy Rods 2.0 system, a redesigned plate that offers more rigidity and, therefore, energy return than the previous iteration. Thanks to the updates, the Energy Rods 2.0 look less like a spatula and more like an actual plate that can propel you forward.

More excitingly, the midsole foam has been changed so that it now uses a combination of Lightstrike Pro and the all-new Lightstrike 2.0. The former is used in the top-of-the-line racing shoe such as the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 and provides next-level performance, while the latter is engineered to deliver a "cushioned and dynamic" ride. Of course, the outsole features Continental rubber sections to provide grip in critical areas.

The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 has a stack height of 37mm under the heels and 30.5 mm under the forefoot (6.5 mm midsole drop) and weighs 267 grams (men's) and 227 grams (women's).

The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 is launching in a Lucid Lemon colourway with Core Black accents for men and a Wonder Blue colourway with Lucid Lemon accents for women. Recommended retail price is €160/$160. The shoes will be available to buy globally from today, 1 June 2023.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Very similar to the updates applied to the Boston 12, the new Adizero Adios 8 has a re-engineered mesh upper with a new "micro-fit" pattern, making it what Adidas claims is the lightest Adios ever. Also new is the updated EnergyTorsion Rod 2.0 propulsion system embedded in the midsole. It features a new third rod that runs from the midfoot to the forefoot for a snappy toe-off.

Underfoot, you'll find a combination of Lightstrike Pro and the all-new Lightstrike 2.0; however, the distribution is different, with the Adizero Adios 8 layering the two foam on top of each other (the Adizero Boston 12 has Lightstrike 2.0 under the heel and Pro at the front). And, naturally, Continental rubber on the outsole provides a 'superior' grip in all road racing conditions.

The Adidas Adizero Adios 8 has a stack height of 28 mm under the heels and 20 mm under the forefoot (8 mm midsole drop) and weighs 205 grams (men's) and 185 grams (women's). Adidas recommends it for distances between 3,000 metres and a half marathon.

The Adidas Adizero Adios 8 is launching in a Wonder Blue colourway with Lucid Lemon and Lucid Pink accents. Recommended retail price is €130/$130. The shoes will be available from 15 June 2023. For more info, visit Adidas UK, Adidas US and Adidas AU today.