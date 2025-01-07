This beginner dumbbell workout builds strength, longevity and will boost your overall fitness

If you’re new to training, then a fitness expert says this dumbbell workout is a great place to start

A man performing bicep curls during dumbbell workout
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in News

Stepping into the gym for the first time is a nerve-wracking experience, but stepping into the gym for the first time and having no idea what to do is even more daunting. That’s why we’ve called upon the expertise of Reid Stafford, Senior Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performance, to pull together a kickass workout plan using nothing more than a set of dumbbells so you make some serious muscular gains, burn fat and boost your stamina.

Dumbbells may not seem as fancy as weight machines or barbells, however, they’re just as effective at delivering results. “When lifting weights, your body doesn't know whether you’re using between barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands, or even bags filled with cans,” explains Stafford. “All it experiences is the resistance it provides and the tension your muscles generate to move the load, to stimulate muscle growth.”

a man dumbbell rowing on a weight bench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dumbbell workout for beginners

Below, Stafford’s provided two killer dumbbell workouts, packed with compound exercises that’ll fire up your muscles from head to toe and supersets to reduce workout time. To keep intensity high, he’s added a tempo for each exercise, to increase time under tension to stimulate muscle growth. (This is also good if you don’t have access to a heavy pair of dumbbells).

Stafford advises performing three workouts a week, alternating between workout 1 and workout 2 over four weeks. “A typical week might look like this: Monday – Workout 1, Wednesday – Workout 2, Friday – Workout 1. Then the following week: Monday – Workout 2, Wednesday – Workout 1, Friday – Workout 2.” Rest for 30-60 seconds between each superset and for 90-120 seconds before moving on to the next one. Each week, aim to try and add an extra rep to each exercise or to lift slightly heavier.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Workout 1
ExerciseSets/repsTempo
1A. Split squats 2 x 8-103-0-1-0
1B. Bench press2 x 8-102-0-1-1
2A. Deadlift 2 x 8-103-1-1-1
2B. Standing shoulder press2 x 8-103-0-1-0
3A. Bent-over row2 x 8-102-0-1-1
3B. Dumbbell step-ups (on a box or weight bench)2 x 8-102-0-1-0
4. Farmer carries2 x 15-30 secondsN/A
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Workout 2
ExerciseSets/repsTempo
1A. Walking lunges2 x 8-10 (per leg)2-0-1-0
1B. Decline dumbbell chest press2 x 8-10 3-1-1-1
2A. Dumbbell incline hammer curl2 x 8-102-0-1-0
2B. Calf raises2 x 8-103-0-1-1
3A. Dumbbell shoulder shrug2 x 8-102-0-1-0
3B. Dumbbell glute bridge2 x 8-103-1-1-1
4. Standing Y-shape lat raises2 x 8-102-1-1-1

If you want your third workout of the week to be slightly different, then give this other full-body workout a go. Alternatively, if you want to add in some additional core training, then this four-move standing ab workout is ideal for building functional strength.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸